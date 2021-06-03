10 best kids’ clothing stores according to bloggers and real parents

Kelsey Chapman
Thursday 03 June 2021 14:57
Wishlist
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Children and their clothing are always growing and changing, so you need to know the best places to click so you can keep up with your kids’ needs.

To find out which stores offer the best deals on durable, great pieces, we asked childcare experts, parenting bloggers, and real parents to clue us in to their favorite sites to shop for the best children’s clothing.

Whether it’s sustainability and comfort you’re after, or you have a large family and need the best deal you can find, one or more of the options listed here will surely meet your shopping needs and have your little ones looking stylish and comfy in no time.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing, expert advice and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism acrossThe Independent.

Gap Kids, gap.com

First up, we heard from Vicky Smith, the mother of two behind parenting and expectant mother website The Mummy Bubble.

“My top pick for kids clothes is Gap Kids,” Vicky tells us. “It’s not the cheapest however they regularly have sales which heavily discount items. I love the fact the clothes are on trend, but are still really fun so they’re perfect for children. My favorite purchase for my kids over the years has been the Gap hoodies, which come out great in the wash and have been passed down between my two little ones as they last so well.”

ThredUp, thredup.com/kids

Parenting and education expert Dr. Karen Aronian reached out with two suggestions based on sustainability that happen to save some money, too.

“I believe in recycling clothes, they’re healthier for kids, and they are more beneficial for our planet,” Dr. Aronian wrote, suggesting sites likes ThredUp are great for finding secondhand clothes that won’t break the bank.

eBay, ebay.com

Dr. Aronian also suggested eBay for thrift clothing items. The online auction site is filled with gently used and brand new clothes for folks of all ages, and you can type in your specific preferences for styles, age groups, price range, color, and any other category, and endless options will appear. Some you may end up bidding on, but a majority of eBay sellers offer plenty of pieces at “buy now” prices in case you’re not thrilled at the prospect of a bidding war.

Kohl’s, kohls.com

Next we heard from Nicole Johnson, the President and Lead Sleep Consultant at The Baby Sleep Site, a site founded in 2008 where tens of thousands of families have learned techniques and tips to get their little ones get better rest. Nicole, mother to two boys, told us:

“My favorite children’s clothing store is Kohl’s. Great sales for children growing quickly! Most of the clothes are still in good shape by the time they need the next size up and the website is easy to navigate. You can also earn Kohl’s Cash toward your next purchase and it saves coupons for you automatically.”

Old Navy, oldnavy.com

“We love shopping at Old Navy for our toddler’s clothes,”Jannine MacKinnon says of her top pick for one-stop kid shopping. Jannine is a motherhood content creator with a 20k strong following on Instagram, Pinterest, and a vibrant community on her own website. She continues:

“They have a great selection, fit my slim built kids, and have fantastic sales. With online ordering and having everything from clothing to accessories to outerwear, they’re the one stop shop you need for your kid’s clothes.”

A second hat tip to Old Navy came from Linsey Knerl, an author, content creator, and mom to six boys–five of them under 17! Linsey loves Old Navy because, in her words:

“They always have a large assortment of staples that regularly go on sale, and they offer sizing for kids with a variety of body styles. From jeans to sweats to tees, we can easily get items for around $10 apiece with their combination of sales and using their Old Navy Super Cash program. My kids can also sport tees that show off their personality, including shirts with bands, video games, and themes like space or dinosaurs. Compared to licensed tees at other stores, we pay around half. It’s truly an affordable way for a single-income family with LOTS of boys to shop.”

Lulu + Roo, luluandrooclothing.com

Krissy Hadick, founder of parenting blog The Hadicks (check out their Instagram here), came to us with the lesser-known retailer Lulu + Roo as a top pick for children’s clothes.

“My favorite clothing store for my son is Lulu + Roo,” Krissy writes. “They have the most adorable outfits with fun details and designs. Their clothing is stylish, comfortable, and great quality. An added bonus is as my son has outgrown pieces, I’ve found that the clothing has a good resale value.”

After a little browsing, we’re totally in love with this current Where The Wild Things Are collection. Just look at that Max crown!

Zara, zara.com

Lauren Levy is a San-Francisco-based mom, safe sleep advocate, and the founder at handy website adensmom.com, where you can find advice on everything from sleep safety (naturally) to inventive baby names that don’t sound dated or too hip. Lauren helped us out with two different picks, starting with Zara:

“Zara is by far my favorite clothing store for babies, toddlers, andkids. They sell high quality pieces in muted earth tones with interesting textures. I love that there aren’t any ugly designs and that most of their clothing is in solid colors or subtle patterns.”

Childhoods Clothing, childhoodsclothing.com

Lauren’s second recommendation is perfect for basics and genderless clothing that can be passed around and worn by a number of babies, especially considering the great quality.

“Childhoods Clothing is a premium brand that makes the cutest slim fit joggers and matching sweatshirts in muted earth tones like basil, terra cotta, and flax. Their french terry fabrics have been pre-washed so they launder beautifully. Plus, most of their designs are gender neutral so they can be worn by any future kiddos you may have!”

Primary, primary.com

As a parenting coach, teacher, and blogger at simply-well-balanced.com, Lauren Tingley (follow her on Instagram) knows her way around kid’s clothes. Lauren’s suggestion for us is Primary.com, a site that prides itself on “no labels, no slogans” and promises sustainability and softness in their offerings. Lauren reports:

“My favorite children’s clothing comes from Primary.com. I love that all of their items are easy to coordinate making it possible for even the youngest children to dress themselves. They are also sensory friendly and made without tags or irritating seams. The classic colors and patterns are stylish and fun too allowing kids to show off a bit of style and personality.”

This recommendation is backed by renowned lifestyle host, parenting expert, and much-loved mommy blogger Veena Goel Crownholm, who says of Primary:

“Since my 10-year-old has had severe eczema since he was 6 months old, we have had to find Oeko-Tex certified clothing (no harsh dyes or chemicals).” Check out more of Veena’s favorites on her Instagram and website.

Princess Awesome / Boy Wonder, princess-awesome.com

“For families who want unique, positive, world-changing clothes for their children, I highly recommend Princess Awesome and Boy Wonder,” says Lillie Marshall, a teacher, mother of two young kids, and education and parenting blogger at www.AroundTheWorldL.com. Lillie continues:

“This small business is woman-run (by former teachers!) and features kids’ clothes that transcend limiting gender norms.For example, the girls’ dresses and leggings are decorated with trains, dinosaurs, and math! Bonus points for the fact that all their clothes are durable and functional, having key aspects like pockets in all garments, and better length in the girls’ shorts than the tiny ones most stores offer.”

Latest

7 best desk fans for staying cool while you work this summer
2021-06-03T15:03:44.000Z
10 best kids’ clothing stores according to bloggers and real parents
2021-06-03T13:57:07.000Z
20 best fragrances for women to help you smell lovely all year
2021-06-02T20:22:18.000Z
10 cult classic beauty products we’ll never give up
2021-06-02T18:45:15.000Z
Ex-Starbucks worker reveals the a way baristas punish rude customers
2021-06-02T15:22:11.000Z
What to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-01T17:09:38.000Z
American woman asks internet to explain what Wetherspoons is
2021-06-01T01:14:24.000Z
8 best lip glosses for a plump, shiny pout
2021-05-31T13:59:44.000Z
8 best online sex toy stores for shameless shopping at home
2021-05-28T17:38:59.000Z
Two guys hung a ‘Trump Won’ banner at Yankee Stadium - and had to go
2021-05-28T15:17:34.000Z
7 best weighted blankets to calm your anxiety
2021-05-27T14:47:02.000Z
7 beautiful pairs of roller skates to get you back in the rink
2021-05-26T19:31:07.000Z
10 best outdoor furniture pieces to beautify your patio this summer
2021-05-26T18:30:00.000Z
The 80 best online clothing stores in the US
2021-05-26T16:50:02.000Z
30 gorgeous summer dresses to wear on your next sunny outing
2021-05-26T16:48:00.000Z
Chris Hemsworth trolled by his brother for ‘skipping leg day’
2021-05-26T13:43:13.000Z
13 best gratitude journals recommended by mental health experts
2021-05-25T16:55:28.000Z
12 Father’s Day gifts your dad really wants this year
2021-05-25T16:09:48.000Z
8 best top-rated electric toothbrushes on Amazon
2021-05-25T13:47:35.000Z
13 best cheap coffee makers to kick up your morning routine
2021-05-24T19:39:59.000Z
10 best online lingerie stores for all budgets and body types
2021-05-24T17:47:55.000Z
8 best refrigerators to upgrade your kitchen
2021-05-24T17:35:12.000Z
9 best mini fridges to keep drinks cool in small spaces
2021-05-24T16:52:33.000Z
10 best picnic blankets for your next sunny day lunch date
2021-05-24T16:13:28.000Z
The must-buy Trader Joe’s products, according to a White House chef
2021-05-22T12:25:58.000Z
The bare minimum of exercise you need to be fit, experts say
2021-05-22T09:14:09.000Z
Marc Jacobs former NYC apartment has 18k gold leafing
2021-05-21T21:51:44.000Z
21 Airbnb horror stories - from hidden cameras to shoe covers
2021-05-19T13:20:31.000Z
16 best online thrift stores
2021-05-13T14:48:31.000Z
This is the only rice cooker you need
2021-05-13T14:48:11.000Z
5 best outdoor pizza ovens under $500 for perfect pies at home
2021-05-13T14:16:56.000Z
How to choreograph your skincare routine with Jordan Samuel Skin
2021-05-12T21:32:23.000Z
Turns out you’ve been drinking prosecco wrong this whole time
2021-05-08T11:45:57.000Z
Subway’s new sandwiches are too dangerous to make, store owners say
2021-05-06T19:49:51.000Z
JLab Talk Pro USB Microphone: The perfect tool for home recording
2021-05-06T14:09:19.000Z
11 bold pieces to freshen up your closet right now
2021-05-05T17:18:23.000Z
5 best cheap microwave ovens for quick cooking on a budget
2021-05-04T17:58:46.000Z
World’s best restaurant goes meat-free - here’s what’s on the menu
2021-05-03T21:06:41.000Z
13 best outdoor games for summertime fun
2021-05-03T21:00:19.000Z
This is the chaotic Starbucks order that made a barista almost quit
2021-05-03T19:32:26.000Z
10 best kitchen knife sets under $200
2021-04-30T22:15:11.000Z
Ultenic U11 Cordless Vacuum Review
2021-04-30T19:03:08.000Z
New beer shows how drink would taste after climate apocalypse
2021-04-30T18:00:22.000Z
These are the drinks bartenders wish you’d stop ordering
2021-04-30T15:57:54.000Z
12 best women’s sandals to wear for perfect summer style
2021-04-29T17:45:19.000Z
10 best cheap toasters for making breakfast on a budget
2021-04-28T20:16:12.000Z
6 best massage tools from Amazon to relax your muscles at home
2021-04-26T16:58:49.000Z
10 best computer mice for smoother scrolling
2021-04-22T17:42:59.000Z
8 best face masks to wear while running
2021-04-22T17:31:36.000Z
15 best swimsuits for looking great by the water this summer
2021-04-22T15:22:34.000Z
15 best Mother’s Day gifts for spoiling your mom this year
2021-04-22T14:36:17.000Z
20 best online jewelry stores to browse for new baubles
2021-04-21T23:05:21.000Z
Ready for an air fryer? Here’s why we love the Proscenic T21
2021-04-21T20:56:24.000Z
The Jacket Maker: Find your dream coat or create your own
2021-04-21T17:13:15.000Z
10 best women’s tee shirts to help build an easy, versatile wardrobe
2021-04-20T15:32:19.000Z
10 best Mother’s Day cards to tell Mom you love her this year
2021-04-19T18:46:24.000Z
7 best running socks to cushion your stride
2021-04-16T17:09:17.000Z
10 best sleep masks for a peaceful night’s rest
2021-04-15T16:34:39.000Z
10 best dog beds to help your pup snooze in comfort and style
2021-04-08T16:01:26.000Z
How Hope Fragrances are helping change how we treat depression
2021-04-05T23:02:20.000Z
10 best dandruff shampoos to keep your shoulders flake-free
2021-04-02T22:03:00.000Z
Monitor your indoor air quality with the Airthings Wave Mini
2021-04-02T21:14:19.000Z
10 best dog toys to keep your pet happy and playful
2021-04-02T18:14:49.000Z
8 best luxury bags for fashion lovers
2021-04-01T19:38:01.000Z
13 best board games to kick off a fun family night
2021-04-01T17:10:08.000Z
9 best foundations to help oily skin look beautiful
2021-04-01T14:25:02.000Z
4 best washer and dryer sets
2021-03-31T22:26:18.000Z
Best eye shadow palettes for makeup enthusiasts
2021-03-30T22:49:09.000Z
11 aspirational furniture and decor pieces by independent brands
2021-03-30T18:16:38.000Z
The Tony Little Gazelle: Is this old school glider worth the money?
2021-03-30T16:48:43.000Z
8 best vegan and cruelty-free mascaras
2021-03-29T17:19:24.000Z
5 women’s waterproof jackets to keep you dry in April showers
2021-03-25T18:02:37.000Z
16 best gifts to help you build the perfect Easter basket
2021-03-22T19:05:05.000Z
30 best online beauty stores
2021-03-22T18:48:29.000Z
Sangre De Fruta: Luxury botanicals to keep your skin and hair soft
2021-03-22T17:33:11.000Z
11 best beauty subscription boxes
2021-03-19T11:46:12.000Z
5 best makeup brush sets
2021-03-19T11:43:14.000Z
8 best support cushions to alleviate back pain
2021-03-19T11:38:50.000Z
Best men’s coats for staying warm and stylish all winter
2021-03-19T11:32:31.000Z
Best luxury bedding and sheet sets to elevate your room
2021-03-19T11:12:49.000Z
7 best men’s running shoes
2021-03-19T11:05:37.000Z
5 best top-rated treadmills for getting your steps in at home
2021-03-19T11:02:16.000Z
14 best at-home workout products
2021-03-19T11:00:04.000Z
9 beauty products we need as the weather warms up
2021-03-16T12:09:38.000Z
10 best water pitchers to hold your favorite beverages this summer
2021-03-15T16:40:51.000Z
7 best wifi routers to boost your work-from-home connectivity
2021-03-15T15:27:50.000Z
7 best mens’ hiking boots to keep feet dry and comfortable on climbs
2021-03-11T13:29:16.000Z
Best indoor smokeless grills
2021-03-09T17:28:35.000Z
JBL Pulse 4: Why this bluetooth speaker will make your life better
2021-03-09T14:04:26.000Z
The 10 best online plus size clothing stores
2021-03-08T21:24:27.000Z
7 best sunscreens to protect your kids’ delicate skin
2021-03-08T21:16:14.000Z
12. best gifts to give a child on their first birthday
2021-03-03T16:47:03.000Z
8 best coffees for at-home brewing according to baristas
2021-03-03T16:32:24.000Z
6 best thermometers to monitor your family’s health
2021-03-02T20:59:41.000Z
8 best French presses to help you brew better coffee
2021-03-02T17:40:37.000Z
8 best knife sharpeners according to chefs, experts, and user reviews
2021-03-02T17:31:16.000Z
This facial cleanser changed my acne-prone, thirty-something skin
2021-02-25T16:11:07.000Z
Best bath and body products to help you de-stress
2021-02-23T22:02:37.000Z
Best women’s activewear pieces for working out in style
2021-02-23T10:21:40.000Z
6 best women’s hiking boots for firm footing on your next climb
2021-02-23T10:15:54.000Z