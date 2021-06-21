10 best pet supply deals available on Amazon Prime Day 2021
Any pet owner knows how expensive our beloved little creatures can get, so take advantage of these incredible Prime Day deals to avoid spending extra dough on your pets in the future. Whether it’s grooming tools or treats and toys to spoil, we’ve found the hottest deals on Amazon right now.
Amazon Basics Cat Condo Tree Tower with Hammock Bed and Scratching Post
Every cat needs a scratching post, so why not spoil yours with one that includes a cozy hammock?
For under $20, this Amazon Basics cat tree is a fantastic option to help your little rascal shred something other than your couch and lounge freely as they wish. It’s also a compact 15.8 inches square and 20 inches tall, making it easy to tuck in the corner of any size space.
Amazon Basics Unscented Dog Poop Bags with Dispenser and Leash Clip, Standard and EPI Additive
They certainly aren’t a glamorous purchase, but if you have dogs, you need poop bags. Why not save 40% today when you stock up on a mind-blowing box of 900 that even comes with a handy dispenser for just $12?
Amazon Basics Two-Door Top-Load Hard-Sided Pet Travel Carrier
Part of owning a pet is transporting them when you move, visit the vet, or take them anywhere in a car. Make sure you’ve always got a quality carrier ready to go like this sturdy and simply option from Amazon Basics.
It has two doors for getting even the most stubborn pets loaded in, and there’s plenty of ventilation on the top, sides, and back to ensure your little furry friend can breathe easy and stay cool.
Ontel Flippity Fish Cat Toy, Flops and Wiggles Like a Real Fish, Includes Fishing Pole and Catnip
Sure, this is fun for your cat, but the real fun is watching them freak out over this flip-flopping fish toy. Grab this lightning deal now before it ends by mid-afternoon!
Zesty Paws Glucosamine for Dogs - Hip & Joint Health Soft Chews with Chondroitin & MSM - Functional Dog Supplement for Pet Mobility Support with Kelp + Vitamins C and E for Hips & Joints
Speaking personally here as the owner of a Chihuahua who can no longer walk, these treats are a godsend when it comes to helping ease the pain of stiff joints in older pups. They’re also delicious and chewy (aka great for older or missing teeth), so start your dog on them now to avoid future joint pain and watch them enjoy.
IFOYO Dog Squeaky Toy, Large Durable Hide Seek Puzzle Interactive Dog Toys Medium/Small Dogs, Pets, Halloween Christmas Dog Toy
As we learned while writing about dog toys a while back, many pups love the challenge and fun a puzzle toy can provide while keeping them busy throughout the day. This is another lightning round item, so act fast to ensure you get the full discount.
TetraColor PLUS Tropical Flakes with Color Enhancing
Got fish? Enhance their color while keeping them nourished when you stock up on this TetraColor food. They’re $1.50 off per canister today, so buy a few for long-term savings.
Embark | Dog DNA Test | Breed Identification Kit
You ever wander what went into the making of your little mutt? Find out now with this breed tester that cross examines 350 dog breeds, types, and varieties to give you an accurate look at the pooches who came before to bring you your bundle of love today. This is a lightning deal too, so grab it now while you can still save $30 off the original price!
Poodle Pet Dematting Fur Rake Comb Brush Tool - with Long 2.5 Inches Steel Safety Blades for Detangling Matted or Knotted Undercoat Hair.
Marked down from its usual $14.99, this tool is a lifesaver when it comes to taming pets with difficult fur. It gently removes knots and mats that form in long haired breeds, and the extra long 2.5 inch teeth can go deeper than most to reach gnarly undercoats in certain breeds.
Modoker Airline Approved Pet Travel Bag,Weekend Dog Travel Set for Dog and Cat, Airline Approved Tote Organizer with Multi-Function Pockets
If you travel with your pets, you know it’s basically on par with traveling with a child except Fido probably isn’t wearing a diaper.
Stay prepared with this amazing Modoker travel kit, currently flying off the digital shelves as it reaches the end point of this lightning round sale, and save 30% off the OG price.