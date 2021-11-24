Best Target Black Friday Deals 2021: Top offers on electronics, furniture, and more

Black Friday officially happens on November 26th this year, but plenty of retailers like Target have already begun releasing deals on everything from electronics to toys to furniture and more.

Our job is to keep track of these deals and report on the ones we think you’ll love best, so below you’ll find the top deals on customer favorites that are already happening on Target.com.

Check back as we continue updating this piece to reflect the latest deals released from now through Black Friday, and shop confidently knowing Target is implementing the Holiday Price Match Guarantee which states they’ll “match the price if it goes lower at Target before 12/24.”

Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones II Looking to get lost in your favorite songs as you jog off your holiday feasts? Need extra aid keeping focused in your remote work lifestyle? With noise-cancelling headphones you’re set up for work AND play, and with a $120 reduction for a price of $179.99 there’s never been a better time to treat yourself right. Bose $179.99 Buy Now

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum - HV301 Clean carpets and bare floors easily with this popular Shark ultra-light stick vacuum. It has swivel steering, converts easily into a hand vacuum, comes with specialized tools for a wide range of cleaning capabilities, and best of all: You save HUGE when you buy during Target’s holiday sale for just $99.99. Shark $99.99 Buy Now

Little Tikes Junior Toddler Starter 36 Inch Indoor/Outdoor Starter Play Slide with Steps and Easy Fold-up Storage, Green It might not be the perfect season for outdoor play where you live, but this slide can easily be setup in a living room for year-round fun and excitement. Save $26 when you buy now for the rambunctious tot in your life. Little Tikes $74.99 Buy Now

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Monster Burger Truck Building Kit 31104 It’s hard to imagine a children’s toy more timeless than the Lego set. Capture imagination and creativity with this kit that can be built to make three different vehicles, allowing for repeated creation with new results every time! It’s on sale for $24.59, a discount of $16.40, but the little builder in your life will be too busy playing to know any differently. LEGO $24.59 Buy Now

Dash Mini Waffle Maker It’s the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for anyone who likes a touch of sweet with their breakfast, and at just $10, you can stock up! Dash $10.00 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods will undoubtedly be a big ticket item yet again this year, so save $60 when you buy now for just $189.99–we’ll keep you updated if they dip any further. Apple $189.99 Buy Now

Mid Century Modern Wood Nightstand - Saracina Home This simple, chic nightstand is everything you need to complete your MCM bedroom setup. Buy now to save 20% and pay just over $100 for a piece with timeless appeal and functionality. Saracina Home $97.49 Buy Now