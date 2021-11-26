PicassoTiles 60 Piece Set 60pcs Magnet Building Tiles Clear Magnetic 3D Building Blocks Construction Playboards

Black Friday is here! The company’s CEO of worldwide consumer, Dave Clark, said of the holiday:

“We’re excited to help customers get great holiday deals even earlier this year, including thousands of small business products. Customers can confidently shop early knowing they are receiving incredible deals starting today, letting them get a head start on their holiday to-do lists so they can truly enjoy the holiday season.”

To inspire shoppers for the upcoming gift-giving holidays, Amazon has compiled gift guides in nearly every category to help navigate you toward must-haves on your list that will help you organize your shopping experience today.

The Holiday Toy List is broken down by age range, favorite characters, and category, allowing you to skip over unnecessary products and get straight to what your little ones will love. Favorites like the Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle on are sale for $94.99 for Black Friday, while the Osmo Creative Starter Kit for the iPad is 30% off at just $48.99.

Another handy feature to watch is this electronics guide, also broken down into easy-to-navigate categories like Fitness Tech and Home Entertainment. Amazon loves marking down their own Smart home products around Black Friday, but you’ll also find deals like “renewed” Macbook air for $320.97 or $200 off the LG OLED Series 55” television.

Some other discounts to look for today include:

–Up to 50% off STEM toys and kits from Learning Resources, National Geographic, Osmo, Thames & Kosmos, and more

–Up to 30% off Barbie, Fisher-Price, and Hot Wheels

–50% on women’s watches from Anne Klein, Nine West, SWAROVSKI, and more

–Up to 30% off Le Creuset cast iron and stoneware

–40% off Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

–20% off select Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and more

–45% off select Shark vacuums and steam mops

Keep reading to see other favorites we’ve picked out on sale today, and fill your cart with the best discounts of the season.

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine This makes a fantastic gift for anyone who loves a good foot rub (and who doesn’t?), and you’ll save nearly half off the usual $300 price tag when you buy now during this Lightning Deal. Cloud Massage $162.42 Buy Now

Instant Vortex Plus 6 Quart Air Fryer Air fryers continue to make lives easier everywhere since they hit peak trendiness last year, and we still very much think you and your loved ones will enjoy exploring new recipes at home with your own. Save 30% on on the Vortex six quart model as part of the Black Friday savings today. Instant Pot $89.95 Buy Now

The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag It’s popular, stylish, versatile, and cheap. What more could you want from an adorable bag like this one? Save 30% and pay less than $30 when you buy today. The Drop $27.90 Buy Now

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 2-Tool (DCK240C2),Yellow/Black Drill Driver/Impact Combo Kit Treat the do-it-yourselfer in your family to a new cordless drill kit with this versatile, high-performance set of Dewalt tools and save $60 off the original price when you buy today. DEWALT $139.00 Buy Now

FurReal GoGo My Dancin’ Pup Interactive Toy If your little one has been asking about a puppy but they’re not quite ready for the responsibility of a real dog, start them out with this interactive toy to tide them over until it’s time to take the plunge. Usually an over-$50 splurge, you’ll save 50% and pay just $26.99 for Black Friday. FurReal $26.99 Buy Now

50pcs KN95 Face Mask Black Protect yourself and others in high-trafficked areas during flu season with a sturdy mask like this KN95. For just $5.95 for a 50-count box, you can’t afford to not pick these up this season. LEMENT $5.95 Buy Now

PicassoTiles 60 Piece Set 60pcs Magnet Building Tiles Clear Magnetic 3D Building Blocks Construction Playboards Picasso Tiles are a fun, educational way to help children expand their creativity during playtime and build their spatial intelligence. Slip them into your favorite kids’ stockings this year and save 20% on each kit. PicassoTiles $23.96 Buy Now

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket A basic puffer jacket is a must-have for anyone looking to stay warm in the less tropical months, and this one’s cheaper than anything you’d even find in a thrift store today! Buy now in a variety of stylish colors to save 30% and pay just $31.40. And don’t miss our other favorite women’s fashion on sale today! Amazon Essentials $31.40 Buy Now

Amazon Essentials Men's Heavyweight Hooded Puffer Coat The savings on puffer coats aren’t just for women, though–check out this men’s version also marked down 30% for Black Friday. Amazon Essentials $38.40 Buy Now

Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full HD Wifi Pet Camera and 2-Way Audio, Designed for Dogs, Compatible with Alexa (As Seen On Ellen) Keep an eye on your pet while you’re at the office and toss them the occasional treat with this neat dog camera made popular on Ellen. It comes with a 1080p Full HD camera and night vision, two-way audio, a barking alert, and best of all, you’ll save $50 when you snag it now. Furbo $118.00 Buy Now

OMG Sweets Fashion Doll - Dress Up Doll Set with 20 Surprises for Girls and Kids 4+ These dolls are huge, and there’s no end to how many a dedicated kid will collect. Grab one for the doll loving little one in your life right now while they’re half off. L.O.L. Surprise! $13.99 Buy Now

Breyer Horses Unicorn Magic Wooden Stable Playset with 6 Unicorns They’re cute, fun, and they make a great gift for kids this year. Save 36% off these “magic” horses today. Breyer $15.99 Buy Now

Facebook Portal - Smart Video Calling 10” Touch Screen Display with Alexa - Black Staying in touch with far-away loved ones is easier than ever when you have this handy Facebook portal to bring video calls to life on an accessible, easily viewable screen. Buy this for your parent or friend who has a hard time seeing detail on smaller screens and save $100–that’s over half off–during today’s sale. Facebook $79.00 Buy Now