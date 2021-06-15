Virtual Private Networks, or VPNs, are a helpful service that encrypts your online searches, browsing, and all other data and jumbles that information so you can remain totally anonymous on your devices and bypass certain geographic limitations and censorship. Basically if you want privacy and anonymity online, they’re your best bet in achieving it by making you virtually untraceable. Say you’re checking in on your bank account or browsing something of a private nature outside your home, or even just checking sensitive work emails: anyone can spy on you if you’re using public wifi unless you’re subscribed to and using a service such as those listed below.

Many of the options on the market today look similar, and most offer basic services like routing through a long list of locations and countries, the ability to unlock streaming services blocked in your country, and the protection of your IP address and physical location. Other common examples include health conditions you may be researching on your own but don’t want to make public–if ads for treatments of those conditions start appearing in your social media feeds because you looked it up, others who look over your shoulder may be able to pick up on what you’re going through and in essence destroying your privacy. Plus there’s always the risk of hackers stealing your information in a public space, which a VPN will eradicate the chance of should you use it while online.

If those reasons or just the simple comfort of increased privacy appeals to you, keep reading to see a few of the nuances highlighted through each of these VPN providers. Prices listed are for the basic monthly costs, but most offer a discount for a longer commitment that you can find by clicking through and reading further.

