It’s officially summer and even some of the northern parts of the country are starting to hit high temps already, meaning we need cool, refreshing water, and we need it now! Whether you plan to pick up a good filtration pitcher that will remove excess chemicals and tastes, or you’re just looking to keep some good old fashioned ice water cool on your summertime table, we’ve got you covered.

Below you’ll find a jug for everyone: of course we’ve included a couple of Brita items, but we also looked at competitor brands with newcomer names looking to challenge the company’s reputation. We threw in some stunners from design icons like Williams Sonoma and Fiesta that will keep your water or Sangria cold in style. For good measure, there’s even a portable option tossed in, as you never know where your adventures in the sun could lead. Keep scrolling to see which of the following options fits your own individual needs, and keep hydrated from now through the fall and beyond.

If it's hot beverages you're chasing despite the heat, make sure to check out our list of coffee mugs to ensure you're sipping in style.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing, expert advice and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.