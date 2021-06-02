The finishing touch to any good look is the confidence to carry it off, and the quickest way to liven up that self-conviction is a good spritz of your favorite scent. Since smell is one of the most powerful connections to our brain’s pleasure centers and memories, the perfume you choose can not only evoke certain emotions in those around, it can define entire eras of your life.

Another aspect to this daily ritual is the aesthetic of the bottle you choose. Of course chemistry and scent are most important, but having a gorgeous piece of useful art never hurt anyone’s mood as they prepare for the day. Much of life is blandly utilitarian; treat yourself to a pleasing trinket that functions to complete your readying process.

Taking these factors into account, we’ve looked at some of the best perfumes on the market that are new and classic to get the scoop on how to smell your best. Whether you like something slinky and warm that sits on the skin like invisible velvet or you’re more of a bubbly, floral type, your tastes are surely represented in the varied and enchanting choices below.

Since you're shopping for perfume, round out your fragrance purchases by checking out our favorite online beauty stores so you can refresh your whole beauty collection.

