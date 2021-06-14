10 best men’s fragrances for 2021

Kelsey Chapman
Monday 14 June 2021 17:32
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Scent is important. It can transport us back to the happiest memory of our lives with just one whiff. It helps attract people to us, both romantically and platonically. It also helps build confidence by enhancing your own natural smell, helping you finish off any outfit with the confidence you need to look and feel your best.

We love telling you about our favorite women’s fragrances with this regularly updated piece, so here’s the masculine counterpart to help you or the men in your life continue smelling great every day. If you don’t find something you love today, check back every few weeks to see what new smells we’ve added to our roster of faves.

John Varvatos Artisan Eau de Toilette

The ultra-cool bottle is indicative of the Varvatos signature style of course, but this fragrance is also a winner with its woody profile with citrus top notes and musk base.

“This is the perfect scent for someone who doesn’t want to fuss around with different scents for different occasions,” one user writes about the scent, noting, “A single small spray goes a long way. It is light enough to be worn in the office without offending anyone, but it is also interesting enough to be worn on a date night. I always get compliments when wearing this scent. Because so little is needed, I’m sure the bottle is going to last for quite a while.”

Burberry Touch

There’s a great reason this scent has been so popular since launching in 2000: It smells great.

Burberry has it down pat when it comes to creating pleasing, almost sweet but never cloying, sophisticated scents such as this one and their eponymous fragrance. Touch invites you to do exacty that by sensuously melding bright top notes of artemisia, violet leaf and mandarin orange with a warm center of nutmeg spice. Comforting musk finishes it off, maintaing the masculine edge you desire with a sexy allure that is better experienced than described.

Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum

A member of the “fresh” fragrance family, this bergamot-heavy scent will add to your mysterious sex appeal without overpowering the senses of any bystanders. Middle notes of ambroxan give the scent a woody, sweet-earth musk, while the finishing vanilla absolute adds just a hint of sweetness so as to charm anyone who gets close enough to take a full whiff.

Commes Des Garcons AmazinGreen

For the fashion-conscious, summer-loving man in your life, this is the fresh, leafy perfection you want.

Earth elements take center focus here, as coriander and green pepper slip through the palm tree and ivy notes. Reviewers have called it everything from “aquatic and woody” to “abstract,” while one even notes it smells like a walk through a wet botanical garden.

Christian Dior Montaigne Selection Fragrance Discovery Set

If you enjoy the Dior mentioned above but hate limitations, you may want to check out this Discovery set by the famed fashion house. You’ll receive eight fragrance miniatures containing .25 ounces each in scents like Jasmin des Anges, Rouge Trafalgar, and the simply named Spice Blend. Mix them, layer them, or wear them alone–the only limitation here is your imagination.

Lalique Parfums Encre Noire A L'Extreme 3.3 oz Eau de Parfum

This parfum means business, so the faint of heart need not apply. Describing itself as “singular and seductive,” it’s a strong approach with bergamot and cypress, settling into an incense-inspired middle ground, and finishing with sandalwood and patchouli.

Tom Ford Ombre Leather

Tom Ford’s fragrances are always the cream of the crop, and his 2018 release Ombre Leather is no exception.

Reviewers rave about it smelling “like a leather biker’s jacket” while top notes of cardamom give it a spicy kick. It settles nicely into an amber, moss, and patchouli finish, adding sophistication to the overall rugged masculinity. Buy it for the tough guy in your life who has a soft, sexy side.

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb

The masculine counterpart to Viktor & Rolf’s eternally popular Flowerbomb fragrance, Spicebomb is a heady mixture of sensual, seductive, and fiery scent notes like dutch cinnamon, saffron, pimento berries and pink pepper that merge into one hell of a good smell. The grenade-shaped bottle is a nice touch, too, hinting at the alluring effects to come from wearing this cologne.

Mercedes Benz Intense Eau de Toilette

Whether your man drives a Benz or just dreams of doing so someday, one thing’s sure: This alternative is far more affordable.

One reviewer, who compares it to classic Dior scent Fahrenheit, writes:

“This is not a ‘fresh’ fragrance, but is really pleasant if you are looking for ‘clean.’ If you can imagine what it’s like to sit in a luxury car with leather seats, that’s basically what you can expect.”

Cremo Bourbon & Oak Cologne Spray

For a no-frills, budget-friendly, man-pleasing option, you’ll never go wrong with something that wears its scented heart on its sleeve like Cremo’s Bourbon & Oak Cologne Spray. It’s long-lasting and complex, but basically smells like what you’d expect. Nearly 8,000 reviewers sing its praises generously, including several hilarious reviews pinned at the top, so click through and read for yourself if you need some entertainment.

