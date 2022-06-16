Y2K fashion has been dominating trend cycles for a couple of years now and after months of popping up on stars like Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo, one of the trend's brightest stars is back big time: The butterfly top.









Originated by Emanuel Ungaro and popularized by celebs like Mariah Carey and Salma Hayek in the early 2000s, the sparkly top has become a staple of TikTok fashionistas, racking up 22 million views under the #butterflytop hashtag.

High-end retailer AREA originally brought back the skimpy shirt, quickly selling out their $1995 version of the winged wearable despite the hefty price tag. Other sellers have since picked up the slack and started producing their own takes on the top, most at far more affordable price points like those you'll see below.

Keep scrolling to find your favorite version of the TikTok-approved sequin sensation, and get ready to sparkle all summer.

Butterfly Sequin Crop Cami Top NastyGal Butterfly Sequin Crop Cami Top Okay, so $100 for a teeny top is not exactly cheap, but it is the closest you'll find to the original on this list and 95% cheaper than the sold-out AREA version. It also comes in three different color combinations like the pink-dominant option you see here and our personal favorite, the dark purple that shines as iridescent as real butterfly wings against a black sequin backdrop. Nasty Gal $100 Buy Now

Plus Rainbow Playa Dreamin' Butterfly Top Club Exx Plus Rainbow Playa Dreamin' Butterfly Top The nu-goth styling of the top seen on this model is ready-made for all-night clubbing or hitting your favorite summer festival while perfectly in step with current trends. The best part? According to the description: "A portion of sales from our exclusive collection will be donated to The LGBT Asylum Project, an organization dedicated to providing accessible legal representation for LGBTQ+ asylum seekers." Club Exx $38 Buy Now

Miss Selfridge Embellished Butterfly Cami Top in Silver Miss Selfridge Embellished Butterfly Cami Top in Silver Look like a living, breathing disco ball in this glamorous silver take on the trend. You'll shine so brightly that jewelry will be optional! Miss Selfridge $56 Buy Now

Allpamamas Butterfly Top Allpamamas Butterfly Top For a more sophisticated and (somewhat) modest version of the top, this silk stunner from Allpamas is a low-impact, sustainable and luxe option that "fits most bodies" and can easily be layered over a sheer top or tee for more coverage. It's the most expensive item on this list but for real silk, it's still a steal. Allpamamas $190 Buy Now