Code orange! 2022's best Halloween decorations you'd be a ghoul to pass up

We've already shown you the bone-chilling new animatronics at Spirit Halloween this year, and the 12-foot skeleton that everyone is clambering to bring home, so now we want to show you the fun, spooky decorations you can have shipped straight to your door to celebrate the Halloween 2022 season! Some pieces are classy while others are pure camp, but there's sure to be something here for every Halloween lover.

Snake Candelabra - Antique Brass Pier 1 Snake Candelabra - Antique Brass This is an absolute bucket list item for the Halloween 2022 decor hunting season! The gorgeous detailing, expert rendering, and totally unique take on the candelabra is going to be a year-round dream piece for plenty, but if you're hosting a black-tie Devil's Night dinner party, you'll want to line your table with these creepy-crawly stunners. West Elm $85 Buy Now

20x20 Nighttime Bat Motif Musical Pillow Storehouse 20x20 Nighttime Bat Motif Musical Pillow When it comes to Halloween at HomeGoods, it's always best to hit stores as soon as they start dropping products in July. As someone who knows and follows this rule, I have seen this pillow in person and it is to die for. The burnt orange shade is even more stunning in person, and the musical component is so cute it hurts. Add it to your couch or chair this season so you have something to snuggle on your 1000th rewatch of Hocus Pocus. Storehouse $24.99 Buy Now

Lemax® Toil & Trouble Alehouse Lemax Toil & Trouble Alehouse There are plenty of new world-building dioramas to be had by Lemax this year, but our favorite so far is the Toil & Trouble Alehouse. Witches toil over their cauldron out front, whipping up some magic brews for the town's jolliest residents, while stunning details abound with tiny kegs, pumpkins, and even the brickwork that makes up the building itself. Lemax $69.99 Buy Now

Gemmy 11.81-Inch Misting Lab Beaker Tabletop Halloween Decoration Gemmy 11.81-Inch Misting Lab Beaker Tabletop Halloween Decoration Now for something unexpected from stalwart Halloween creators, Gemmy: A lab beaker straight from the lair of Dr. Frankenstein himself! Go for a mad scientist scene centered around this wild poison bubbler to make your lair or dungeon look like the set of a Hammer horror film. It features sound effects and illumination, and the fire bulb below the globe mimics the look of a real flame. Gemmy $29.99 Buy Now

Jeweled Spider Grandin Road Jeweled Spider Classy, eye-catching, but still capable of sending shivers up the spine, this bejeweled spider from luxe Halloween vendor Grandin Road is the perfect accent to place on a side table or bookshelf where it'll catch onlookers unaware. Grandin Road $29 Buy Now

Small Velvet Gray Box with Velvet Black Roses Rosebox Small Velvet Gray Box with Velvet Black Roses They might not be Halloween-specific, but these black roses from the inimitable Rosebox NYX are a stunning, classy way to add dark romance to home that will last a full year and dress up your Halloween display. They come in a plush velvet display box and are delivered in a gold-embossed gift bag, making them not only beautiful decor but also the perfect gift to send to your bestie who prefers October 31st to their own birthday! Rosebox NYC $179 Buy Now

Evil Apple Nightlight Bath & Body Works Evil Apple Nightlight Cute, spooky, and ready to light up your night, this wallflower from this year's sought-after Bath & Body Works Halloween line is the perfect accent that looks great during Halloween but can also add a touch of everyday spookiness for those who keep the spirit alive all year long. Make sure you stock up on fragrance refills while they're on sale at five for $25! Bath & Body Works $18.50 Buy Now

LED Here Lies Beetlejuice Tombstone Spirit Halloween LED Here Lies Beetlejuice Tombstone It's not Halloween until you've watched Beetlejuice at least once! Bring that eerie, Burton-esque sense of nostalgia and coziness into your home when you decorate with this impressive tombstone commemorating the afterlife's most infamous bio-exorcist for all eternity. Spirit Halloween $59.99 Buy Now

Animated Witch Fortune Teller Halloween Decoration Oriental Trading Animated Witch Fortune Teller Halloween Decoration The uglier, the scarier when it comes to witches and this fortune-telling soothsayer is as hideous as it gets! We love her anyway and can't get enough of her fun, creepy movements – click through to see how she'll dress up any Halloween table-scape once she lives in your home. Oriental Trading $44.99 Buy Now

Resin Multicolor Halloween Light Up Witch Pumpkin Pier 1 Resin Multicolor Halloween Light Up Witch Pumpkin Halloween decor doesn't have to come in the traditional orange-and-black color scheme – sometimes a bit of pastel ombre is a beautiful way to change it up and pay homage to the romance of the night sky! Such is the case with this entrancing resin pumpkin featuring a haunted house scene with looming tree branches and bats galore. Pier 1 $51.96 Buy Now

Goosebumps Horrorland Rug Creepy Co. Goosebumps Horrorland Rug R.L. Stine fans will not be able to resist this adorable nod to one of the author's finest choose-your-own-adventure works, Welcome To Horrorland. It's perfect for your reading nook or office, or you can even display it on your wall like the work of art it is! The options are endless, much like the book itself. Creepy Co. $49.99 Buy Now