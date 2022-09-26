Halloween sex toys that will give you a thrill this spooky season

Halloween is already the most fun holiday of the year, so amp up the "treat" part of trick-or-treating with one of these spooky, sometimes goofy sex toys meant to celebrate the season. We promise you won't be boo-ing by the final act!
Make sure to check out our favorite costumes, too, plus what we found when we visited the Spirit Halloween flagship opening.
Candle Warming Vibrator Wand
Emojibator
You could practically carry this around as part of your costume before heading home with your special ghoul or goblin to get down to truly spooky business. It comes with six different vibration settings and a delightful warming sensation, and it's waterproof thanks to USB charging.
Bloodlust Bat Dildo
RCC Creations
It's a little scary but a lot fun to use thanks to fun twists and textures, and it's wholly unique thanks to their individual hand-pouring process! It's the perfect Halloween gift for your favorite goth princess.
Candy Corn Buttplug 2022
Funkit Toys
Made from soft, squishy silicone and arriving in your choice of three sizes, these candy corn butt plugs are all the rage with kinksters who love celebrating All Hallow's Eve. Bonus: You don't have to wait until November 1st to save on these cuties, because they're already $10 off!
Leather Cat Mask
Barode
A sexy costume is always a surefire way to stoke the mood, but this kinky leather cat mask is an especially hot option for when you're trying to leave the party early for the real fun at home.
Pumpkin Ball Gag
Geeky Sex Toys
It's the cutest and campiest gag ball to ever exist, and it's petite enough that it won't hurt your jaw. It also gives a whole new meaning to the term "pumpkin spice."
Batt Plug Silicone Bat Wing Butt Plug
Geeky Sex Toys
Forgive us for the pun, but this is definitely a bat signal we can get, uh, behind.
OMEGA Dildo Vampire Licker Tongue
Nerd Climax
For the true vampire fanatics out there, try this spooky tongue toy that comes with the option to include a bullet vibrator, giving you a multitude of toothy sensations to enjoy the next time you and your favorite bloodsucker want to raise the dead.
Plus Halloween Spider Web Print Mesh Garter Underwire Lingerie Set Without Liner
SHEIN
Get in the mood all season long with this glam set featuring seductive spiderwebs in a pattern that will titillate even the most avowed arachnophobe.
Phreak Halloween Bundle
Phreak
Phreak is the place to go when you want a dildo that looks – in their words – straight out of a David Cronenberg horror flick. Bundle up your creepy new piece in this gift set that also includes three assorted mini toys, a Halloween Cavalera Skull Squish, assorted sweets, and a felt seasonal decoration. The dildo if customizable, too, with the option to add suction cups, aesthetic changes, and more.
Pumpkin Spice Flavored Lube
Amor Oral
If you're the first in line at Starbuck's when the PSL drops each year, you'll love this pumpkin spice lube! It's sugar-free, food-grade, and water-based so you can use it with condoms.