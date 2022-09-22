Stranger Things was back and more popular than ever thanks to fast-paced action, iconic battle scenes, and the addition of several new characters for the show's fourth season, like fan-favorite Eddie Munson.

The frizzy-haired metalhead recalled the nostalgia of the 1980s bad boy trope with his ultra-cool Dio denim jacket, tough-looking wallet chain, and – of course – his Hellfire Club tee shirt. We showed you where to buy that tee shirt and some other fun merch inspired by the logo ripped straight from the pages of the Satanic Panic handbook, but now you can get that same logo emblazoned on something even more festive: A Christmas sweater!

Merchoid has the officially licensed sweater on lock, done in a striking color scheme of red, yellow, gray, and black – closer to the traditional Christmas look than you might think! The bold graphics include a mashup of imagery taken from heavy metal culture as well as Dungeons & Dragons, and it comes in sizes XS to XXXL.

If you're a Stranger Things fan and want to wear your television heart on your sleeve, snag this sweater now before it sells out! The sweaters are currently in the pre-order stage, so you can expect yours to ship in October.