The holidays are near, and with them comes the barrage of party invites.

Make sure you're ready to roll with a wardrobe refresher courtesy of the pieces you see here, some of our favorites on the fashion market right now.

Whether it's a sexy new pair of knee-high boots or a bold tartan suit you're after, we've done the shopping for you. Keep reading to see what we've found so far.

And make sure you don't hit the party empty-handed! Check out our top picks, tested and approved, for gifts to buy every woman in your life this Christmas.

Leather Military High-Heel Boot White House Black Market Leather Military High-Heel Boot ​When it comes to knee-high boots, it's often difficult to find the perfect pair. They need to fit your calves, have the right detailing and heel height, feel comfortable enough to wear for longer than a few minutes, etc. White House Black Market was confident enough in their creation with these gorgeous military-style boots that they sent us a pair to test out and it turns out, they might be the closest to perfect we've found. The shaft of the boot is made of sturdy leather, but the opening is wide enough to accommodate up to 16-inch calves – a solid inch or two larger than many other brands we've tried. Smaller calves need not worry about drooping, though, as the stiff leather means they stand up tall and flatter all types of leggy curves. The leather itself is beautiful and high-quality, with gold-tone detailing that looks rich, not garish and fake, and a heel height built to flatter and elongate without putting so much pressure on the balls of your feet that walking is difficult. These are ideal for pairing with a skirt or dress at any holiday party over bare legs or tights, or you can wear them to the office for an extra-chic getup that leaves you feeling confident all day. White House Black Market $300 Buy Now

Rose Jacquard Topper Chico's Rose Jacquard Topper Anyone who owns a piece from the brand knows Chico's only barters in the finest quality garments made from a luxe, sturdy fabric that's cut perfectly to skim and flatter a woman's shape, and this Rose Jacquard Topper, whether paired with simple black pants as you see here or the matching rose jacquard pants, is simply exquisite. We love the pairing here with a turtleneck and sleek silhouette, but it would look equally dazzling with a satiny, low-cut top for when you want something a little sexier for the party. Chico's $169 Buy Now

Velvet Kick Crop Pants LOFT Velvet Kick Crop Pants Velvet is a highly traditional fabric of the season but when done in a less-expected garment like these super-cool crop pants, it feels fresher than ever. These would look extra chic with the silver boots below! LOFT $79.95 Buy Now

Deepa by Deepa Gurnani Anushka Earrings Deepa by Deepa Gurnani Anushka Earrings These earrings are reminiscent of an abstract wreath in the prettiest way possible. Slick your hair back a bit to show them off and take it easy on the other accessories to really let them shine, or do a 180 and pile on the gems for a maximalist holiday fantasy! Deepa by Deepa Gurnani $98 Buy Now

Plunge Batwing Wide Leg Jumpsuit Boohoo Plunge Batwing Wide Leg Jumpsuit Give them drama, give them glamour, give them everything they're afraid to give! This is the perfect look for showing up to the family gathering as the childless aunt whose rich husband died under mysterious circumstances, or simply knocking them dead for a gathering at the local watering hole. You don't need an excuse to be fabulous but with this jumpsuit, you'll be jumping at the chance to prove it. Boohoo $46 Buy Now

Unique Vintage Plus Size Burgundy Floral Lace Desmond Caftan Dress Unique Vintage Plus Size Burgundy Floral Lace Desmond Caftan Dress Burgundy lace, a velvet sash, and dramatic sleeves? Nobody will be able to take their eyes off you when you show up to the soiree in this column dress built to hypnotize the whole room. The styling here with a sophisticated updo is very true to the Unique Vintage vibe, but we could just as easily see it working beautifully with long, wavy tresses that give it a more carefree vibe. Unique Vintage $110 Buy Now

Kurt Geiger London Velvet Mini Kensington Kurt Geiger London Velvet Mini Kensington Super-soft velvet, antiqued silver, and blue and clear crystals come together in purse form to create a feast for the senses in this Kurt Geiger London bag. It will shine brighter than any ornament on the tree, so expect everyone to "ooh" and "ahh" all night and ask where you got it. Kurt Geiger London $195 Buy Now

Cali Casual Boot Chinese Laundry Cali Casual Boot The Western boot trend has dominated footwear for a few seasons running now, and Christmas is no time to let that stop. These silver kickers from Chinese laundry are the perfect way to elevate the cowgirl look while staying true to the spirit of the season. Just imagine how cool you'll look strolling into the office party with these on under a slick pair of wide-leg flares or paired with a great skirt and patterned tights! Chinese Laundry $139.95 Buy Now

Lambswool Oversized Scarf in Black Bold Check The Tartan Blanket Co. Lambswool Oversized Scarf in Black Bold Check You'll need to think about getting to and from the party as well, so make sure you're bundled properly with a super-soft, extra-lush scarf from one of our new favorite companies here at Wishlist, The Tartan Blanket Co. We were recently introduced to these Scottish scarf makers and tried out this specific style for ourselves, and it's even more beautiful and rich-looking in person. As you can see, it pairs gorgeously with a neutral top layer but goes great with black, too, and it's just as easy to snuggle up with at home for an extra layer of warmth while you're sipping mulled wine by the fire. The Tartan Blanket Co. $79 Buy Now

Lili Satin Top Banana Republic Lili Satin Top Cut to flow gracefully over the body, this satin top is simple, sophisticated, and perfect with an equally flowy pair of slacks. Dress it up with jewelry or a chic blazer and enjoy the party without binding yourself into a complicated dress. Banana Republic $80 Buy Now

The Lincoln Log Love Lady Shinesty The Lincoln Log Love Lady Staring at $69.99 per piece, this bold plaid suit is the epitome of camp and jovial Christmas spirit. You can mix and match the blazer to pants or a skirt, then add neutrals (or clashing patterns to really make a statement) underneath and revel in the comfort of the 6% spandex fabric. It's just the thing you'll need when Mom asks if you're ready for pie. Shinesty $69.99 Buy Now

Jeany Silk Dress Reformation Jeany Silk Dress Something about the shape and hue of this Reformation stunner is giving us impeccable Gwyneth Paltrow-in-the-late-'90s energy, and that's as chic as it gets. Reformation $328 Buy Now

Get in the Groove Emerald Green Sequin Fringe Bodycon Dress Lulu's Get in the Groove Emerald Green Sequin Fringe Bodycon Dress If the party you're heading to involves dancing, wear this to ensure your swinging fringe is the hit of the ball as you sway side-to-side and let loose under the mistletoe – the flirty dose of skin on display will certainly draw suitors in for a kiss. Lulu's $88 Buy Now

Hearts of Marquise Crystal Rhinestone & Glass Bead Earrings Heidi Daus Hearts of Marquise Crystal Rhinestone & Glass Bead Earrings These drop earrings are almost too beautiful to look at, and they look far more expensive than their current sale price of just $72. Wear them to take any outfit to the next level in one fell swoop. Heidi Daus $120 $72 Buy Now

Pearl & Poplin Shirt White House Black Market Pearl & Poplin Shirt A quality white poplin is a closet necessity that can be easily dressed up or down for a simple, elegant look in a snap. This one by Wishlist favorites White House Black Market includes special pearl embellishments at the nipped-in waist to make it feel even more special occasion-ready, so you can simply add your favorite jacket and skirt or pants to have a full look in no time. White House Black Market $99 Buy Now