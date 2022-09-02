If you're lucky enough to have a three-day weekend, you have plenty of time to browse all the amazing Labor Day sales happening right now. Here are our top picks for where to shop from now through Monday to save on everything from new clothes to sex toys to appliances and more, and make sure to check back in throughout the weekend as we add to this list!

We're big fans of Lovehoney's amazing selection of sex toys, lubes, lingerie, and more here at Wishlist. This weekend you can save in all of those categories and more thanks to their Labor Day deals including:

–70% off select vibrators

–buy one get one free on ALL lingerie

–up to 70% on couples' toys

–a "Date Night Deal" that lets you save up to $50 on a bundle of two toys, a cleaner, and a lube

We-Vibe X Lovehoney Limited Edition Remote Control Couple's Vibrator Lovehoney

Whether it's a new grill or firepit, a toilet for your guest bathroom, an up-to-date refrigerator to replace your old one, or new shelves to spruce up any room in your house, Home Depot has it on sale this weekend to help you save as we head into fall. Everything is conveniently sectioned into neat categories at the top of this page, so click through and start browsing for precisely what you need.

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty is in full effect, but they're offering up plenty of deals this weekend on top of that to help you save on all your cosmetic essentials. Some of our favorite deals include:

–50% off Buxom liners

–50% off Lancôme La Vie Est Belle perfume and Monsier Big mascara

–50% off select women-founded brands





The place to go for all your family's clothing deals is celebrating Labor Day with storewide sales now through September 5th. In addition, you'll get $10 off your purchase of $25 or more online and in-store. Don't miss their biggest sale on jeans of the year so you can stock your closet with the season's best denim at rock-bottom prices.

Women's Sonoma Goods For Life® Straight-Leg High-Waisted Curvy Jeans Kohl's

With the "See Ya Later, Summer" sale going on at Unique Vintage, you can nab 25% sitewide with up to 70% off on sale items. We already chose a couple of our favorite Halloween-inspired pieces, but make sure to peruse the gorgeous new arrivals that will help you pick our your holiday best now through the new year.

There's practically nothing at Best Buy right now that isn't on sale, so make sure to check out the following categories to really get into the savings vibe:

–major appliances including up to $800 select Kitchenaid packages

–wearable technology including up to $70 off select Apple watches

–tablets and e-readers including up to $300 off select Windows tablets

The Fall Forward sale at Madewell sees all your classic favorites from the brand at a savings of up to 40 or 50% off already on-sale items, plus 30% off fall favorites when you use the code LONGWEEKEND.

One of the biggest players in the Labor Day sale game is always Macy's, and their 2022 sale is no different. You can save 25 to 60% off in almost every category, including these standout deals:

–70% off select fine jewelry

–40 to 60% off men's suits, blazers, and pants

–60% off luggage from Samsonite, American Tourister, London Fog, and other brands

–70% off select high thread count sheets

–30 to 50% off women's shoes