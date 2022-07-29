Fall and Halloween-themed clothing trends we're loving for spooky season

As the great Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen once said, every day is Halloween. That's why we think it's high time you started shopping the coming season's finest trends so you can incorporate them into your daily look now – and all year if you're brave enough.

Once you're done perusing spooky season's best clothes, make sure you check out our favorite decorations and scary animatronics to dress up your home in a similar style. Plus, be sure to check back next week to see our top recommendations on how to throw the best Halloween party on the block as well as our on-the-scene report from the Spirit Halloween flagship opening taking place on July 30th.

Spooky Story Fitted Graphic Tee Unique Vintage Spooky Story Fitted Graphic Tee Between the perfect autumnal orange plaid pants, the jaunty beret, and this to-die-for tee, Unique Vintage has the lock on looking your cutest from now 'til December. This won't be their only outfit appearance on this list. Unique Vintage $38 Buy Now

Switching to Bewitching Dangle Earrings Modcloth Switching to Bewitching Dangle Earrings Add just a touch of magic to your look with these adorably spooky witch earrings that are reminiscent of something you'd find at Kmart in September 1996 or perhaps in the lobes of your third grade teacher. They also, like so many pieces here, work year-round if you're the type to cast spells. Modcloth $19 Buy Now

The Raven Book Cross-body Bag Modern Millie The Raven Book Cross-body Bag It's not a proper October without reading The Raven at least once, so keep the reminder on you with this gorgeous handbag sold by the best little dress shop in Salem, Modern Millie. Modern Millie $40 Buy Now

Nightcall Long Sleeve Dress Killstar Nightcall Long Sleeve Dress Witchy without being too overtly Halloween-ish, this bell-sleeve dress will let you live out your goth Steve Nicks fantasy any time of year, but preferably one cool enough to let you rock long sleeves and a good pair of fishnets with it. Killstar $64.99 Buy Now

Adult Vintage Halloween Icon Tie Front Shirt and Tote Bag Spirit Halloween Adult Vintage Halloween Icon Tie Front Shirt and Tote Bag If you want to be festive at a get-together or during trick-or-treat but you don't have time for a full costume, give this spirited vintage halloween shirt a try! It comes with its very own tote bag to streamline the matching process, and despite the very on-trend print and shape, it's under $30! Spirit Halloween $29.99 Buy Now

The Lost Boys Group Tie-Dye T-Shirt Hot Topic The Lost Boys Group Tie-Dye T-Shirt The greatest vampire movie ever made (no arguments will be heard to the contrary) is immortalized in blood splatter tie dye with this perfect tee from your favorite place to cruise when you were an alt teen, Hot Topic. Wear it all year to show your appreciation for the coolest fang gang to ever grace the big screen, and slip in a pair of your own custom chompers on Halloween this year for an easy, two-step costume. Hot Topic $26 $21.52 Buy Now

Retrolicious Black & Orange Bat Skater Skirt Unique Vintage Retrolicious Black & Orange Bat Skater Skirt If there's anything Unique Vintage does best, it's cute, extremely wearable but put-together outfits that'll have you feeling your best all fall. Pair this flattering bat-print skirt with its matching collared top for a lovely cool-weather date night look. Unique Vintage $58 Buy Now

Beistle Scratch Cat Knit Sweater Beistle Scratch Cat Knit Sweater Beistle makes some of the most iconic holiday imagery in history with their yearly die-cuts that become instantly collectable by Halloween enthusiasts across the globe, and the black cat is among their finest pieces of work. Wear your love for October 31st on your sleeve (or at least your chest) with this cozy collegiate sweater that gives us all the warm, cozy feelings we need for autumn. Beistle $74.99 Buy Now

Halloween: One Good Scare Zip Up Hoodie Cavity Colors Halloween: One Good Scare Zip Up Hoodie John Carpenter fans and horror lovers at large will rejoice in their love for the Halloween franchise when lounging in this cozy sweatshirt that pays homage to the murderous Michael Myers and his decades-long reign of vengeful terror. Cavity Colors $48 Buy Now