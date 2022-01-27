We already showed you which men's sunglasses we're loving for the 2022 sunshine season, so it's only fair we shopped around for frames that fit a more feminine aesthetic.

Keep reading to see which shades you'll be pairing with your hottest summer outfits once the temperatures are back above freezing.

Sweet Life Square Sunglasses Free People Sweet Life Square Sunglasses Dive deep into a retro look with these square sunnies that give everything a rosy tint, including your face as the rays shine through the lenses! They're bendable at the temples for an adjustable fit, UV protected, and with four colors available at just $25 a pop, you can afford the whole collection to swap in and out with your swimsuits this summer. Free People` $25 Buy Now

The Supa Phreak Crap Eyewear The Supa Phreak Crap Eyewear has a tonge-in-cheek aesthetic and marketing approach, but don't let that fool you: This brand uses optical-grade materials to create fun, funky, and timeless glasses that call up trends of the past from every era. These rainbow shades are particularly appealing to us because, in addition to looking bold yet sleek, they also benefit a great cause. "15% of this product’s sales benefit the Center for Black Equity, the global leader of the Black LGBTQ+ Pride movement," the company says of the Supa Phreak, so buy knowing you're pulling the one-two punch of getting a great pair of shades and investing a little cash in marginalized communities. Crap Eyewear Buy Now

Privé Riveaux The Hepburn Privé Riveaux The Hepburn They're named after one of Hollywood's most iconic leading ladies for reason, and that reason is they'll never go out of style. Enjoy this pair's flattering shape and neutral color combo for years to come. Privé Riveaux $40 Buy Now

Ray-Ban Rb2132 New Wayfarer Ray-Ban Rb2132 New Wayfarer You can't argue with the eternal appeal of Wayfarers, but you can enjoy a slightly tweaked update on the style! Try the New Wayfarer from Ray-Ban for effortless rock star mystique and premium sun protection. Ray-Ban $150 Buy Now

Woodzee Wood Glasses Woodzee Wood Glasses The pink and black color scheme caught our eye; the round shape kept our attention. Check out Woodzee's progressive recycling program to see what your purchase helps fund. Woodzee $75 Buy Now

SOJOS Oversized Square Cateye Polarized Sunglasses for Women SOJOS Oversized Square Cateye Polarized Sunglasses for Women For those who prefer an angular approach, try these fun and cheap shades from Amazon that combine the sleek look of a black frame with a pop of tortoise to add interest. SOJOS $19.99 $14.99 Buy Now

Tortoiseshell Aviator Tinted Sunglasses Nasty Gal Tortoiseshell Aviator Tinted Sunglasses Looking cool for under $10? Sign us up. They'll look great on days when you only need light sun protection, and you can easily wear them indoors for a mysterious vibe on your next night out. $22 $8.80 Buy Now

Le Specs The Cherished Sunglasses Le Specs The Cherished Sunglasses The Cherished Sunglasses by Le Specs have a double hit of nostalgia by bringing to mind the carefree disco aesthetics of the 1970s with a touch of J. Lo in the early oughts to really drive home a chic mood. We love how they've been styled with a headscarf here. Le Specs $79 Buy Now

Courrèges Eyewear Rectangle Frame Sunglasses Courrèges Eyewear Rectangle Frame Sunglasses Go full-on futurism with these funky shades. The thick arms and innovative lenses give you a sharp rocker edge while the price point ensures you'll treasure them for a lifetime. Imagine Grace Jones gliding into Studio 54 on a disco spaceship and let your imagination build the rest of the look. Courrèges $302.30 $217.65 Buy Now