Replenish your spring wardrobe now with the Unique Vintage customer appreciation sale

Unique Vintage is one of our favorite stores to shop for online deals on the cutest, sexiest, and trendiest clothes that are high-quality and – as the name suggests – unlike anything else you'll find!
This weekend only, UV is showing their customer appreciation by showering you with the chance to save 30% off sitewide. We've chosen seven of our current favorite pieces for you in everything from dresses to housewares, so keep scrolling to get inspired then click through, add your dream items to your cart, and use code FAMLOVE to save at checkout!
P.S.: The prices you see listed below are pre-discount retail and thus reflect a higher price than you'll actually pay. Happy shopping!
Smak Parlour Green Gingham Eyelet Woodstock Flare Dress
Smak Parlour
Green Gingham Eyelet Woodstock Flare Dress
Flirty, colorful, and ripe for spring, this babydoll frock is the perfect addition to your collection of dresses that make you feel like a princess when you wear them. We love the pairing here with white sunglasses, so make sure to check out UV's charming white ankle boots to complete the look!
Tan Suede Fringe Swimsuit
Unique Vintage
Tan Suede Fringe Swimsuit
Giddy up on the beach this summer in a sexy swimsuit made from ultra-soft faux suede that lets a thick swath of fringe highlight all your best curves. Forgo your boring old sun visor and add a ten-gallon cowboy hat to create a whole western vibe.
Brown Pleated Vegan Leather Semi-Circle Purse
Unique Vintage
Brown Pleated Vegan Leather Semi-Circle Purse
With a bold 1970s look and solid vegan leather construction, this unique purse will draw in compliments from anyone who sees it. Who says you need to spend hundreds on a designer bag to look and feel rich?!
Plus Size Fuchsia Off Shoulder Belted Midi Dress
Unique Vintage
Plus Size Fuchsia Off Shoulder Belted Midi Dress
We agree with Steven Tyler's 1997 assertion that pink is our favorite color, and you should give it a shot with this stunning off-the-shoulder dress that will look great at brunch, on a first date, or out for a full night of dancing with the girls.
Red Strawberry Ceramic Flower Vase
Unique Vintage
Red Strawberry Ceramic Flower Vase
The infamous strawberry dress set off a chain of trend events that continue to echo throughout the retail market. Catch the vibe in your home with this fun strawberry planter to hold your favorite new plant baby this season.
Have more than one plant to re-pot? Check out our other favorite fun planters.
Daisy Print Tights
Unique Vintage
Daisy Print Tights
On spring days that require a little more coverage, try these adorably fresh-looking tights featuring an all-over daisy print on sheer white nylon. They look perfect with the green dress we recommended above!
Unique Vintage Brown & Pink Paisley Print Jumpsuit & Skirt Overlay
Unique Vintage
Brown & Pink Paisley Print Jumpsuit & Skirt Overlay
The drama! The glamour! The absolute drip of this paisley jumpsuit with a floaty overlay – it's honestly hard to believe exists at this price point. For under $100 when you buy this weekend, you can't afford to not own this piece of wearable, Pucci-inspired art.