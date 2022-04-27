Summer Swim 2022: Your guide to finding the perfect suit this year

We brought you our comprehensive guide to all things fashionable for summer '22, and we'll continue updating as more amazing pieces keep popping up on our radar. But we skipped over swimsuits in that article in order to dedicate our full attention to the bikinis and one-piece we love right here!

In no particular order, here are our top picks for how to look positively radiant while kicking back by the pool, beach, or anywhere else you might encounter a large body of water this summer. Just don't forget the SPF!

Solid Touchback One Piece Speedo Solid Touchback One Piece After testing a couple of Speedo suits out for myself, I can strongly suggest you invest in one of these body-hugging, ultra-supportive, stay-in-place one-piece suits for times when you really want to swim. Despite being busty and usually going for bikinis simply for the ease of finding ones that fit without tugging in other areas, the one-piece suits Speedo sent were comfortable, stylishly sporty, and had a certain nostalgic feel that made me feel like I was back in 1998, spending eight-hour days at the pool with my friends all over again. I tried one in my usual size and one in a size up, with the normal size fitting snugly in a way that was slightly more flattering thanks to the belly-flattening miracle of tight spandex. The low-dipping backs concerned me a bit, as I don't like things to cut in and create bulges, but the way these curved down in just the right spots created the illusion of a more fit body than I currently have – and that's a real confidence booster when it's time to strip down at the pool or beach! This blue suit is very similar to the two I tried (which I found exclusively on the British version of Speedo's website) and has a gorgeous, full-coverage cut that looks great on nearly everyone. The criss-cross back is identical to the one I tried on, so expect to look and feel great in this fun, colorful suit all summer. Speedo $88 Buy Now

Longline 2-Piece Bikini Swim Set for Women Old Navy Longline 2-Piece Bikini Swim Set for Women Not all bikinis are designed with heavy activity in mind, but this longline, flowery set from Old Navy is great for looking a little sexy while still covering all the right spots while you splash around in the deep end. Old Navy $44.99 $40 Buy Now

Unique Vintage Black Mesh Sleeved Torrey Swimsuit Unique Vintage Black Mesh Sleeved Torrey Swimsuit For pure, sensual glamour that won't leave you too exposed, you simply must invest in this dreamy suit from Unique Vintage. One of our favorite sellers of swimwear for the glamorous poolside lounger, Unique Vintage will show up again on this list before it's finished – the quality and design are simply too good to be ignored. Unique Vintage $78 Buy Now

Georgia High Waist Bikini Bottoms Free People Georgia High Waist Bikini Bottoms In addition to being likely the cutest bikini on this list, this one comes with a laundry list of pros: The fabric is UPF 30+ to 50+ and contains at least 50% of a certified eco-conscious fiber or process, the vintage, high-waisted style is designed to make you look your absolute best, and you can choose between matching these bottoms with a square-neck bikini top or long-sleeve rashguard top for surfing – maybe even both if you love it enough! Free People $88 Buy Now

LA Hearts by Pacsun Pink Laurel Cutout Halter One Piece LA Hearts by Pacsun Pink Laurel Cutout Halter One Piece We love the trend of combining the best of the one-piece and the skin-baring of a bikini, as it allows for maximum hotness with a bit more protection from popping out of your outfit! Try this one from Pacsun if you love a Barbie-pink moment. LA Hearts by Pacsun $52.95 $42.36 Buy Now

The Ali Bikini Top ModCloth The Ali Bikini Top Whether you're a fan of the sunshine-infused happiness of a rainbow or celebrating your favorite Pride event this summer, it's easy to fall for this Ali bikini from ModCloth with its retro feel and bright cheer. Finish the look with the Jojo bikini bottoms and add some fun, beachy earrings to tie it all together. ModCloth $55 Buy Now

Aerie Knot One Piece Swimsuit Aerie Knot One Piece Swimsuit Bright florals in a universal shape are hard to pass up. It'll look great in the water, hanging out near it, or with a pair of shorts tossed over to take you to dinner! Aerie $41.96 Buy Now

ASOS DESIGN Curve Ring Side Swimsuit in Red Velvet ASOS DESIGN Curve Ring Side Swimsuit in Red Velvet Perhaps the hottest suit on this list, this ring-side swimsuit in red velvet from ASOS is on fire. Its curves flatter and enhance the natural shape of the body, and little else is nicer to touch and wear than velvet, even if it's a non-traditional choice for summer. ASOS DESIGN $45 Buy Now

Reversible Mid Rise Stripe Swim Bottom UpWest Reversible Mid Rise Stripe Swim Bottom Be a traditional beach cutie with these nautical stripes! The suit is reversible, too, so you can opt for the more basic black look with just a hint of print at the seams when you flip it around. Our link will take you directly to the bottoms, so find the matching top here. UpWest $48 Buy Now

Phoenix One Piece-Aqua Riot Swim Phoenix One Piece-Aqua Look like an ancient goddess with the well-placed ruching and rich color selections available (though this aqua shade screams "oceanic" to us) when you opt for this regal one-piece from Riot Swim. It's double-lined with no excess padding in the chest area, and it transforms easily into a bodysuit that looks great with shorts or a flowy skirt. Riot Swim $120 $50 Buy Now

CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Cupshe Women's One Piece Swimsuit ​With more than 12,500 ratings that average 4.5 stars, this one-piece is a star among Amazon's swimwear selection. Several reviews note its flattering nature, with one standout stating: "This suit is SUPER flattering. I got so many compliments and I felt very confident. I have two kids and was looking for something that I felt sexy in.... girls, this is the one." The only drawback is it does tend to be a little hi-cut on the rear, so skip this one if you want full coverage back there. Cupshe $29.99 Buy Now