When your parents and teachers told you to wear a hat to prevent losing half your body heat, they were actually onto something.

Now, it was definitely an inflated percentage, but studies like this one from 2008 show the likely number is closer to 10%. That's enough for us, though, and thus we went searching for great winter hats to get you through this current cold snap.

We focused on beanies to keep things functional, but threw in a couple of beret options thanks to their warmth, style, and overall timless appeal when it comes to winter wardrobes. Keep reading to see which topper you'll want to tuck on the next time you're faced with freezing temperatures.

Knit Cuffed Beanie Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie We had to kick things off with the original top performer in the beanie category: the Carhartt. Choose from a variety of colors to best coordinate with your winter clothes and grab one or two (or more) to keep your head toasty for many cold seasons to come. Carhartt $16.99 Buy Now

Knit Cuff Beanie Shein Knit Cuff Beanie The two-tone look is hypnotizing and cool, and for $2.50, you can easily snatch up every color Shein offers for less than the cost of a cheap lunch. Stock up now to mix-and-match with abandon! Shein $2.50 Buy Now

Chunky Merino Wool Cuffed Beanie Madewell Chunky Merino Wool Cuffed Beanie Made of extra-fine merino wool, this hat lives up to its Madewell tag by holding in warmth, looking great, and feeling extra soft on your head. It runs slightly small according to some reviews, so it's perfect for more petite folks who have an otherwise tough time of finding a snug fit. Madewell $38 $19.99 Buy Now

Peewee Beanie in Mustard Yellow with Tiger Pin Straight to Hell Peewee Beanie in Mustard Yellow with Tiger Pin It's cute, trendy, and it's built to stop just above the ears – a blessing for headphone wearers. Buy if you're trying to look great in chilly weather but don't need the full snow gear for a subzero day. Straight to Hell $30 $21 Buy Now

Wool Beret with improved fit in the back ASOS Design Wool Beret with improved fit in the back Blame it on Parisians if you will, but everyone looks just a little more chic in a beret. Try this improved-fit style from ASOS Design to step up your style game for under $20. It goes with everything! ASOS Design $14.50 Buy Now

Faux Leather Beret Clecibor Faux Leather Beret On the other hand, if you're ready for something a bit more tough-looking, try this top-selling faux leather beret. It comes in red and black, fits well, and lends just the right amount of edge to any outfit. Clecibor $17.66 Buy Now

Women's Pure Merino Ribbed Beanie Paul James Knitwear Women's Pure Merino Ribbed Beanie Add a furry pompom to your next beanie for extra warmth and cuteness with this Paul James Knitwear luxury bobble hat. Switch out the fuzzy topper to maximize your style by coordinating with your favorite coats and sweaters. Paul James Knitwear $78 $35 Buy Now

Black Alpaca Knit Beanie Totême Black Alpaca Knit Beanie It's a little absurd but very high-fashion. Invest in this oversized alpaca fur beanie to add avant-garde appeal to your sartorial repertoire. Totême $170 Buy Now

Women's Purrl Stitch Earflap Beanie The North Face Women's Purrl Stitch Earflap Beanie For braving the toughest winters, you'll need the full-on protection of North Face construction and earflaps for protecting your delicate lobes. Enjoy the girly look of this pink beanie, or choose the black or gray options to keep things more gender neutral. The North Face $39.95 Buy Now