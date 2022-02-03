When your parents and teachers told you to wear a hat to prevent losing half your body heat, they were actually onto something.
Now, it was definitely an inflated percentage, but studies like this one from 2008 show the likely number is closer to 10%. That's enough for us, though, and thus we went searching for great winter hats to get you through this current cold snap.
We focused on beanies to keep things functional, but threw in a couple of beret options thanks to their warmth, style, and overall timless appeal when it comes to winter wardrobes. Keep reading to see which topper you'll want to tuck on the next time you're faced with freezing temperatures.
Knit Cuffed Beanie
Carhartt
Knit Cuffed Beanie
We had to kick things off with the original top performer in the beanie category: the Carhartt. Choose from a variety of colors to best coordinate with your winter clothes and grab one or two (or more) to keep your head toasty for many cold seasons to come.
Knit Cuff Beanie
Shein
Knit Cuff Beanie
The two-tone look is hypnotizing and cool, and for $2.50, you can easily snatch up every color Shein offers for less than the cost of a cheap lunch. Stock up now to mix-and-match with abandon!
Chunky Merino Wool Cuffed Beanie
Madewell
Chunky Merino Wool Cuffed Beanie
Made of extra-fine merino wool, this hat lives up to its Madewell tag by holding in warmth, looking great, and feeling extra soft on your head. It runs slightly small according to some reviews, so it's perfect for more petite folks who have an otherwise tough time of finding a snug fit.
Peewee Beanie in Mustard Yellow with Tiger Pin
Straight to Hell
Peewee Beanie in Mustard Yellow with Tiger Pin
It's cute, trendy, and it's built to stop just above the ears – a blessing for headphone wearers. Buy if you're trying to look great in chilly weather but don't need the full snow gear for a subzero day.
Wool Beret with improved fit in the back
ASOS Design
Wool Beret with improved fit in the back
Blame it on Parisians if you will, but everyone looks just a little more chic in a beret. Try this improved-fit style from ASOS Design to step up your style game for under $20. It goes with everything!
Faux Leather Beret
Clecibor
Faux Leather Beret
On the other hand, if you're ready for something a bit more tough-looking, try this top-selling faux leather beret. It comes in red and black, fits well, and lends just the right amount of edge to any outfit.
Women's Pure Merino Ribbed Beanie
Paul James Knitwear
Women's Pure Merino Ribbed Beanie
Add a furry pompom to your next beanie for extra warmth and cuteness with this Paul James Knitwear luxury bobble hat. Switch out the fuzzy topper to maximize your style by coordinating with your favorite coats and sweaters.
Black Alpaca Knit Beanie
Totême
Black Alpaca Knit Beanie
It's a little absurd but very high-fashion. Invest in this oversized alpaca fur beanie to add avant-garde appeal to your sartorial repertoire.
Women's Purrl Stitch Earflap Beanie
The North Face
Women's Purrl Stitch Earflap Beanie
For braving the toughest winters, you'll need the full-on protection of North Face construction and earflaps for protecting your delicate lobes. Enjoy the girly look of this pink beanie, or choose the black or gray options to keep things more gender neutral.
Elmer Beanie
Herschel
Elmer Beanie
Much like the Carhartt, the Herschel beanie is a standby option you simply can't beat for style, versatility, and overall performance. And with 11 color options, you're sure to find your perfect fit.