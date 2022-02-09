Amazon's best deals for today, February 9th

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!

Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro 2-in-1 Portable 3x3” Wireless Instant Camera & Photo Printer Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro 2-in-1 Portable 3x3” Wireless Instant Camera & Photo Printer Everything retro is always in style, including the photos you take! Experience the joy of holding a picture in your hands again with this convenient Mini Shot from Kodak that, unlike traditional Polaroids, lets you print or cancel, ensuring you won't waste valuable paper on a crummy snap. It connects to any mobile device with Bluetooth, so you can quickly and easily print any image in your gallery. Kodak $124.99 $95.99 Buy Now

​5-In-1 Immersion Blender Hand Blender Healthomse 5-In-1 Immersion Blender Hand Blender This one's a Lightning Deal, so snatch it up while you can! The 5-in-1 immersion blender lets you grind food, froth milk, whisk eggs, puree soups, create dashing marinara, and much, much more. Check out some recipes specifically created with the use of such a tool, then let your imagination go wild in the kitchen. Pro-tip: It's great for new moms who want to save money and make their own baby food! Healthomse $59.99 $45.04 Buy Now

TOLOCO Massage Gun TOLOCO Massage Gun If you're active in any way, you know how easy it is to push yourself too far and suffer a web of muscle knots as a result. Tackle those knots and break up fascia with a massage gun like this model from TOLOCO that's currently marked down by half. It's like having your own massage therapist on call at home! Check out our favorite foam rollers to relieve even more tension throughout your body. TOLOCO $199.99 $99.99 Buy Now