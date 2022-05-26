It's a three-day weekend, the kickoff to summer, and one of the biggest sale weekends of the year! Start shopping to save now through Monday. Here's what you won't want to miss:

Clothing, accessories, and shoes

As always, ASOS is offering up a huge array of clothing, shoes, and accessories, all for 25% off when you use the code HOLIDAY at checkout.

Like ASOS, you can save 25% at one of the world's favorite footwear and athletic wear retailers with code SUMMER. It's the perfect time to invest in that new pair of sandals, sneakers, or even a sporty swimsuit for the steamiest season!

You can save up to 50% off full-price styles by using the code SUMMER at LOFT now through May 30th. Check out the wide variety of casual and office-friendly pieces available on the official Memorial Day Sale page.

Essential V-Neck Tank LOFT





UV is one of our favorite stops for everything cute, flattering, fun, and carefree. When you shop with them this weekend, you'll save an amazing 40% off full-price items and an extra 30% off sale! No code is needed as the discount will appear in your cart.

For their "Ready, Set, Summer" event, J. Crew is offering 30% off your purchase with code SUMMER (some exclusions apply) and an extra 50% off sale styles.

Take 25% percent off everything from Madewell's beloved jeans to their just-released summer collection with code LONGWEEKEND.

The ultra-hip brand that got famous for having some of the coolest Instagram ads out there is getting a new home, and they're off-loading excess merchandise via their moving sale. Save 20% by using the code MOVINGSALE now but hurry, as inventory is limited.

The classy, fashion-forward retailer is giving you the chance to re-stock your wardrobe with all their newest wares when you take 30% off full-price items using code BRTHIRTY.

Banana Republic's more casual little cousin Old Navy always has the lockdown on summer sales. Everything is discounted right now, most of it heavily, so click through to see what deals are most appealing to you like 60% off swimwear, shorts, activewear, and dresses.

Sleeveless Vintage Mini T-Shirt Swing Dress for Women Old Navy

Of course, the biggest and most famous department store in America is celebrating this weekend with a sale! You'll save 25 to 40% off sitewide depending on what you're looking for, and you don't even need a code. Enjoy 30% off Levi's, 50% off select cutlery, 50% off daily beauty deals, and more.

Memorial Weekend is in full swing at Everlane, with the most popular women's and men's summer styles priced 25% off retail, no code needed.

Take an extra 25% off every already on sale at Perry Ellis from suits, separates, casual basics, and more for men.

As they tell it themselves, "Save 30% off (almost) everything" during the Brooks Brothers Ready, Set, Summer! sale on men's and women's clothing.

Friday Shirt, Poplin Solid Brooks Brothers





Express is mixing it up in men's and women's sections by offering deals like 40% off shorts, tops, and tees, and 50% off other select styles throughout the store. Clearance items are even up to 70% off thanks to additional markdowns!

Keep it cool and trendy this summer when you stock up on the hippest goods UO has to offer during their Summer Kickoff sale that sees everything from swimwear to knit bag prices slashed by half.

Must-have styles are irresistible this weekend thanks to the famous shoemaker's 30% off sale. Use the code SUMMERSTYLE to save.

Enjoy up to 50% off Free People's chic offerings when you browse their section of already marked-down clothing, shoes, intimates, and more.

Stolen Kisses Cami Free People





We've been focused on clothing for grown-ups so far, but kids deserve some fun new summer fashions, too! Cruise over to Gymboree to find 30 to 60% off everything, plus u to 75% off clearance items.

Put your best foot forward with a hot new pair of kicks courtesy of Steve Madden's Memorial Day sale that gives you 40% off select styles when you use code SUNNY.

Check out our favorite platforms to see more Steve Madden classics.

Furniture and housewares

Now is the time to invest in something vintage and gorgeous for your outdoor space during Chairish's 30% off event where you can save thousands on hand-picked pieces built to last a lifetime and beyond.

Jack 3 Seat Bench in Natural & Beige Chairish

With free shipping on everything and up to 70% off during their biggest sale of the season, Overstock is the perfect place to find rock-bottom deals on everything from mattresses to beach chairs.

The housewares mega-retailer dropped prices to their absolute lowest for this weekend on a staggering 7,000 products. Start browsing now and you might be finished by Monday.

If you're looking to redecorate with a cohesive living room or bedroom set, you can save big while doing so at Raymour & Flanigan's 35% off Memorial Day weekend sale.

Purple's famously unique premium mattresses are up to $300 off for select styles when you buy now, with the option to save up to $500 on the Purple Ascent® Adjustable Base with your purchase.

There's a warehouse deal event going on at luxe retailer West Elm. Save up to 70% off items like rugs, dressers, outdoor furniture, and more.

A perpetual favorite of ours at Wishlist, Article is offering big discounts on 200 of their most loved styles when you shop now through Memorial Day.

Sven Couch Article.





You didn't expect one of the biggest retailers in the world to let Memorial Day slip by without a knockout sale, did you? Shop their most amazing rollbacks in every category now.

Castlery's tiered savings system can get you up to $550 off your order depending on how much you spend. Browse their Memorial Day sale to find out more.