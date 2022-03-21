Chairish is one of our favorite online stores to browse for gorgeous home furnishings here at Wishlist, so we were thrilled to hear about the current 72-hour sale they're calling the biggest of the year! From now through March 24th, you can save up to 50% off everything from cheap but beautiful prints for your walls to rare, museum-quality antique furniture like some you'll see below.

We've chosen a handful of pieces to highlight that we think our readers will love, but make sure you do your own shopping, too! There are more than 200,000 items to choose from, many one-of-a-kind and others that are a little easier on the wallet. Keep reading to get inspired and start saving today.

Milo Baughman Curved Sectional Sofa Milo Baughman Curved Sectional Sofa We're starting things off with a bang – a particularly pricey one at that! But sometimes you have to look to the stars for inspiration and this one is nestled firmly among them. At 15% off, you're saving a hefty $2250 off the asking price, and you'll have an incredible mid-century modern couch that's been newly upholstered with foam and down-stuffed back pillows that will last a lifetime with the proper care and maintenance. Seating up to six, it's one of the most loved pieces on the site so act now to save before someone else grabs it! Milo Baughman $15000 $12750 Buy Now

Light Aqua Clam Shell Table Lamps - a Pair Chairish Light Aqua Clam Shell Table Lamps - a Pair Betty White was an icon for the ages, and her recent death, along with popular Instagram accounts like the spectacularly curated Vintage Show Pony, sparked a resurgent interest in The Golden Girls and its aesthetic that seems to be sweeping interior design for 2022. Indulge yourself a bit of the throwback look or complete a room with these beautiful seashell lamps. They're the perfect way to add a cool dose of color to any decor scheme, and they lend an eclecticism missing from the overly modern minimalist look that dominated trends for years. Ideal for a coastal home, the lamps have been refinished using Benjamin Moore paint in Ocean Spray, and the original wiring is still intact and working beautifully! Chairish $300 Buy Now

Blink Home Irvine Bar Cart Blink Home Irvine Bar Cart If you enjoy entertaining but live in a small space, a bar cart is a classy place to store your booze that won't take up much room at all! Try this Irvine Home gold version that offers two shelves, locking wheels for easy transport and storage, and electroplated antique gold over stainless steel for fantastic durability. Blink Home $240 $168 Buy Now

Erin Gates by Momeni Acadia Cheetah Multi Faux Hide Area Rug - 5'3" X 7'10" Erin Gates by Momeni Acadia Cheetah Multi Faux Hide Area Rug - 5'3" X 7'10" There's not much to say about a bold, cheetah-print rug that it doesn't say for itself, so click through for more details on why this is the perfect statement piece for a maximalist dream home. Erin Gates by Momeni Acadia $199 $139 Buy Now

Vintage Woven Wicker Club Chair Chairish Vintage Woven Wicker Club Chair With summer on the way, it's the best time to invest in a gorgeous new wicker piece! Try this 1980s version that combines the shape of egg and peacock chairs into one comfortable lounger. It's in good vintage condition with minimal wear and tear easily seen in pictures and – if you buy now during the sale – you'll pay just $281. Chairish $375 $281 Buy Now

Pink Emsa “Rio” Conical Thermal Pot Emsa Pink Emsa “Rio” Conical Thermal Pot Whether you're outfitting your modern kitchen or shopping for a gift to dazzle your design-loving friend, this thermal pot is a show-stopping piece to buy now if you want to save a little money. Emsa $260 $210 Buy Now