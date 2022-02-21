Are you at home? Look down and take stock of your outfit. Maybe it's stained sweatpants; maybe it's a decades-old hoodie covered in bleach stains and holes. Chances are, something is a little...off. We're here to help.

Feeling good starts with looking good, but you should never have to sacrifice comfort for style. Below, we've chosen several of our favorite loungewear sets, pieces, rompers, and more to help you relax in style the next time you decide to keep it casual. That doesn't mean you have to toss out those sweats! But everyone can use an extra dose of confidence every now and then, and this loungewear can help you find it.

Double Scoop Tank in Bloom OCIO Double Scoop Tank in Bloom This tank comes first on the list because I tested it out – a whole set including joggers and hoodies, too – and the fabric quality, construction, and way it hugs the body are divine. For starters, this double-layer tank is buttery soft and gives more support than some of the sports bras I've tried, and as a large-chested woman who likes cardio? That's very, very important! The scoop is ultra-flattering and perks everything up while holding it in place, and the subtle branding on the back looks modern and chic, not tacky and dated. The joggers and hoodie are equally impressive, with a fit that hugs the body in flattering shape and material that's both warm and breathable. We suggest investing in a whole set for looking chic while you lounge, and it works just as well for travel or errands. Sizes range from XXS to 4X, so a wide variety of body types can enjoy this luxe loungewear as much as I did. OCIO $78 Buy Now

Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress For another product that works at home and on the go, try the highly sought-after lounge dress from SKIMS. It drapes over curves beautifully with soft, stretchy modal material, and the neckline allows you to dress it up with the addition of a simple gold necklace for dinner out in the neighborhood. SKIMS $88 Buy Now

Comfy Cutie Rusty Rose Chenille Sweater Pants Lulu's Comfy Cutie Rusty Rose Chenille Sweater Pants If there's a softer pant out there, we haven't found it yet! Slip into these for the ultimate cozy evening (or work day) at home. Lulu's $39 Buy Now

ModCloth x Collectif Retro Rainbow Catcher Tee Collectif ModCloth x Collectif Retro Rainbow Catcher Tee There is perhaps no more on-trend loungewear this season than this adorable tee and its matching joggers. You can wear it to the gym, to a park hangout, dress it up with some jewelry and cute sneakers for a brunch date, and it'll come in very handy in June for anyone who celebrates Pride month! Collectif $29 Buy Now

Nighttime Bliss Sleep V Neck Romper Athleta Nighttime Bliss Sleep V Neck Romper The simplicity of a one-and-done full body garment is hard to deny, but with the added comfort of stretchable jersey and sustainable Tencel modal fabric PLUS excellent breathability? It's a win-win-win. Athleta $64 Buy Now

Brave Soul Vic Velour Lounge Set with Bralette and Shorts in Red Brave Soul Vic Velour Lounge Set with Bralette and Shorts in Red It's cherry red, soft and plush, and you'll look very sexy while also staying comfortable! The best part? The whole set can be yours for less than $15 when you buy now during the current sale. $14.95 Buy Now

ZESICA Women's Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts Pullover Nightwear Lounge Pajama Set with Pockets ZESICA Women's Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts Pullover Nightwear Lounge Pajama Set with Pockets This set is the ideal way to go from cleaning the kitchen to hanging out in a coffee shop with the addition of some shoes and a bag, and that's exactly what we're looking for this year. Slip it on in this beautiful light nude shade, or go bold with blue or yellow to turn up the drama just a notch. ZESICA $29.99 Buy Now

Playboy Entertainment Lounge Short Set Playboy x Yandy Playboy Entertainment Lounge Short Set Just because you're having a laid-back day doesn't mean you can't look cute, flirty, and sexy while you do it! Indulge in this fun, affordable Playboy x Yandy short set to live your casual centerfold fantasy. Playboy x Yandy $26.95 Buy Now

Flowy Cardigan Set Nap Flowy Cardigan Set This set is a showstopper. Multiple muted color choices mean you can find whatever suits your fancy, but we're loving this soft blue three-piece set that makes you look chic, sophisticated, and oh-so breezy buy shrouding your body in lusciously soft fabric that drapes perfectly around every curve. Reviewers call it "better than expected" and compliment the clean stitching and lightweight feel. Nap $138 Buy Now

Eco dreamiest long-sleeve pajama set J. Crew Eco dreamiest long-sleeve pajama set ​For a more traditional pajama look, try this timeless set from J. Crew in super-soft and drapey sustainable fabric. We love the baby blue and white piping combo but click through to see that spicy red option, too. J. Crew $98 $79.50 Buy Now