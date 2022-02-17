10 best women's robes for a lounging around in style

A great robe is the perfect antidote to a stressful, busy week. Simply slip into it, give yourself a massage with some nice lotion or body butter, and pop on your favorite show to rewatch while you unwind from the stresses of daily life.

Below are 10 of our favorite women's robes currently for sale across the web. From plush, absorbent robes that make getting out of the shower a treat to more opulent picks for those "treat yourself" days, keep reading to find a new addition to your loungewear collection.

Brooklinen Hammam Robe Brooklinen Hammam Robe Bright and sunny, this Brooklinen robe is made of 85% Turkish cotton with an ultra-absorbent terry lining for quick drying after your bath or shower. The single-ply yarn used ensures this is as soft as it is beautiful, and the Z-twist weave leaves it ultra-strong and resistant to snags or tears. Brooklinen $88.20 Buy Now

Women's Wicked Plush Robe L.L. Bean Women's Wicked Plush Robe L.L. Bean went full-on New England when naming this robe so customers would know exactly what to expect. Enjoy the lush comfort of a relaxed fit, mid-calf length, and super-soft brushed fabric that the company calls "the coziest robe we've ever worn." L.L. Bean $99 Buy Now

Women's Sonoma Goods For Life® Plush Long Robe Sonoma Goods For Life® Plush Long Robe We chose the black option to show you because black is always chic, but this versatile robe comes in many shades to complement your personal tastes! It's 36 inches from shoulder to hemline for maximum plushy coverage, you can machine wash it, and it passes sustainability standards for being created with no harmful substances and wearing the "Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex Certified" badge proudly. Sonoma $50 $37.50 Buy Now

Plush Bath Robe, Created for Macy's by Martha Stewart Collection Martha Stewart Collection Plush Bath Robe, Created for Macy's Martha Stewart's reign as the queen of cooking, decorating, and everything home-related continues with this chic and comfy robe. We love it for the contrasting trim detail and easy care, but its one-size-fits-all tag may not work for very petite or plus size folks so browse accordingly. Martha Stewart Collection $60 Buy Now

Dreamy Vine Robe - Black Perhaps the most gorgeous piece on this list is the black floral opulence that is this City Chic robe. While it looks expensive, the robe is created from 100% polyester and is easy to wash and care for, and the sizing is relaxed in a range starting at a U.S. women's 12 up to 20 – adjustable internal ties make it even more customizable for your body and fit needs. City Chic $99 $39.60 Buy Now

Silk Sleep Robe Skims Silk Sleep Robe This silk robe is peak luxury. Enjoy the slick, smooth fabric against your freshly moisturized skin each morning to kick off your get-ready routine for a daily gift that keeps on giving. SKIMS $258 Buy Now

Super Soft Checkerboard Fleece Robe in Pink & Green ASOS Design Super Soft Checkerboard Fleece Robe in Pink & Green It's young, hip, and looks cool while you're relaxing or taking Instagram pics while you get ready for a night out. It even has a hood! ASOS Design $40 Buy Now

Blue Tiger Short Robe Playful Promises Blue Tiger Short Robe It's the year of the tiger! Celebrate accordingly with this stunner of a robe. It's short, flirty, and marked down to almost nothing at Playful Promises, one of our favorite lingerie stores out there. Playful Promises $90 $34.30 Buy Now

Peony & Butterfly Kimono Robe Kim & Ono Peony & Butterfly Kimono Robe Made from stunning polyester charmeuse with a peony and butterfly motif that wraps the body, this robe is a fantastic way to feel swathed in class and luxury as you lounge in this special robe. It's mid-weight, too – perfect for the upcoming summer months! The merging of robes and kimonos as a culturally appropriative garment can put off some folks, but the family of Asian descent behind Kim & Ono explain their process and inspiration in this video, so feel free to explore more if you have concerns. Kim & Ono $120 Buy Now