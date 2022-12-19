People on Twitter are coming to model Ashely Graham's defense after one woman body-shamed her.

Self-proclaimed 'anti-woke journo' Sameera Khan tweeted on Monday comparing Graham's body to fellow model, Irina Shayk.

Using both women's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover photos, Khan wrote, "Studies show that poor, stressed-out men prefer fat women like Ashley Graham. Wealthier men prefer slender women like Irina Shayk."

Attached was Graham's cover photo from 2016 and Shayk's cover photo from 2011.

Khan's tweets came shortly after she criticised Graham for sporting a mini-dress on a night out.

Upon seeing her tweet, other Twitter users jumped into the conversation, defending Graham and condemning Khan for body-shaming her.

Graham has been an outspoken advocate for the body positivity movement.

The model made her debut on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit being the first size 16 model to be featured on the cover. Since then, the magazine has made an effort to include women of all shapes and sizes.

This past year, they featured 74-year-old Maye Musk, on the cover.

Last year, they featured their first transgender model on the cover.





It is unclear what 'studies' Khan was pointing to but she did not include a link to her sources. Many people mocked Khan, believing there to be no real study that proved her opinion.

People online used Khan's phrasing against her.

Khan has used her Twitter to share her far-right viewpoints which are often peppered with misogyny.

She has also used her platform to spread conspiracy theories related to Q-Anon, including one about The Beatles being a front for Satanism.

