Adele recently made an appearance at the NBA's All-Star Game on Sunday where she was spotted courtside alongside her boyfriend Rich Paul.

She and the sports agent are regulars at NBA games and Adele is pretty much a natural at leaving the event and being the talk of the evening, without making any noise at all.

Whether it's people praising her basketball game style (this time the singer donned a large leopard print coat and paired it with a black mini-dress, tights, and boots) or her fans being excited to literally just see her out, you can bet you'll see "Adele" trending on Twitter shortly after the match.

Having sparked engagement rumors after Adele sported a giant pear-shaped diamond ring at the Brit Awards, many were hoping that this game would provide further insight as to whether wedding bells were in the couple's future.

But alas, Adele swapped the rock for a simple gold band during this game, leaving fans stumped.

During an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” earlier this month, the Grammy winner said of the engagement rumors, “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

Surprisingly, Adele's relationship status is not why the singer ended up being the number one trend on Twitter last night. Instead, it's because of a viral video of Adele doing her best to ignore making eye contact with the cameras.

Because the internet loves moments like these, it instantly became a new meme.

"Me avoiding someone when I see them in public," wrote one fan.

Another tweet read: "Me in deep thought thinking about what I’m eating when I leave:"















