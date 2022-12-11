Adele has revealed she has returned to therapy to ensure she is on top form after candidly sharing that she had five sessions a day following her divorce from Simon Konecki.

The 'Easy on Me' singer is currently performing at her Weekends With Adele series at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, set to run through March.

During a performance on Saturday (10 December), the 34-year-old opened up with her audience, saying: "I started having therapy again because I went a few years without. I needed to start.

"Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce, I was basically doing five therapy sessions a day.

"But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behaviour and the things I would say.

"But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything."

Adele, who announced her divorce from Konecki in 2019, then confessed that performing at huge events "fills her with dread".

The star found herself getting tearful as she continued: "My whole therapy session this week was really interesting.

"It was about these shows. I always get so emotional. I love making music, but there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread.

"That is why I am not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it. But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life."





