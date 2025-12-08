MTG claims some Republicans 'kiss Trump's a**' out of fear

In a hard-hitting interview on 60 Minutes, Marjorie Taylor Greene said many of her GOP colleagues publicly “kiss Trump’s a**” out of fear.

When host Lesley Stahl asked whether president Donald Trump’s near-unanimous backing in Congress was driven by dread of retaliation, Greene replied bluntly: “I think they’re terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them.”

She added that behind closed doors, many lawmakers mocked Trump, only to switch to public support after he clinched the 2024 nomination.

