Alec Baldwin's first post since being charged involuntary manslaughter sparks debate

Alec Baldwin made his first post to Instagram since the news broke that he faces involuntary manslaughter charges and it's caused a debate on whether it's "creepy."

The 64-year-old along with three other members of the cast and crew from the film Rust are facing charges, New Mexico prosecutors announced on January 19 after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died when she was accidentally shot on set in 2021.

In the post, the actor's wife Hilaria Baldwin can be seen getting a back rub from their 6-year-old son, Leo but it's the caption Baldwin wrote to accompany the photo that has been criticised.

“The old ‘let me give you a back rub’ ploy,” Baldwin wrote, which some accused of him using a "sexually suggestive innuendo."



Though the comment section was left divided on this matter.

One person wrote: "Does anyone else think this is creepy af with the caption? Pic is sweet. Caption makes it weird."





"He could easily be buttering up Mom to stay up later or for an extra snack. People whose minds go anywhere else are the real problem," another person said.

A third added: "What are you implying? Ew!"

"Zero sexual reference. He is offering a back rub because he wants something.. a snack. It is a ploy cuz he is not offering the back rub to be nice, but for the treat," someone else said.

'Imagine being indicted for involuntary manslaughter and the first post you make after the announcement includes a picture of your attention-seeking wife, posed with your young son, and captioned with a sexually suggestive innuendo," a fifth commented.

Appearing to notice the debate in the comment section, Baldwin later edited the caption and added: “Potato chips to follow”

Baldwin edited the caption later on, following criticisms Instagram/alecbaldwininsta





He then took to the comments section himself, where he explained: “I adjusted the text. I guess because…you know…there is so much of that Reddit trash out there."

Elsewhere, Baldwin’s attorney responded to the news of the actor's involuntary manslaughter charges he's facing in a statement to The Independent, saying: “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.”

The film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter while first assistant director on Rust, David Halls, has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Since the tragic accident, Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and maintained that he was told the gun was "cold," meaning it had no live ammunition, and that he never pulled the trigger.

