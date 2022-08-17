Alec Baldwin says 'every single person' who worked on the set of Rust knows 'exactly who to blame' for the death of Halyna Hutchins - and it's not him.

The actor spoke about the tragic incident on The Chris Cuomo Project podcast, backing up his previous claims that he didn't pull the trigger of the gun.

"The people who are talking loudest about what happened or speculating about what happened were not on the set of the film," he said.

"Everybody who was there, they know exactly what happened."

