Amouranth, an adult streamer and OnlyFans model whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, claims Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, tried to hook up with her.

She appeared on the Pillow Talk podcast on August 13 to discuss her career with host Ryan Pownall. Pillow Talk sees influencers, celebrities and performers talk about all things sex-related.

But two months prior to that, on a different episode, Pownall claimed Ye requests for women that appear on his podcast to be "sent" to him.

A clip of this was posted on social media in which Pownall said: "I sent them five girls, I'm happy to say."

He then asked to someone off camera "have I sent five people to Kanye" to which the person audibly replies "yes".

"I didn't sign an NDA, I can say it," Pownall said. "I never got a thank you, I never even got to talk to Kanye, I never even spoke to Kanye. What is cool is that, like, he'd request the girls who were on this show that week."

Amouranth recently reposted this on X / Twitter with the caption: "I can confirm."

Ye has not said anything about this publicly at the time of writing.

It comes at a time when there have been question marks about Ye's marriage with Bianca Censori.

Sources alleged to TMZ the pair split up a few weeks ago as Censori reportedly headed back to Australia to spend time with family and another source reportedly close to the couple told the New York Post that while the marriage is allegedly "on the rocks," it's "not beyond repair.".

But Ye and Censori were spotted together loved up and enjoying a shopping trip in Tokyo, Japan on October 8, according to a TMZ report.

Indy100 has reached out to Ye's reps for comment.

