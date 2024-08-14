Amouranth furious as Amazon seller is 'stealing' her 'name, image and likeness'

Adult streamer and OnlyFans model Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, has vented her frustration on social media at someone "stealing my name, image and likeness on Amazon".

Amouranth has a number of business ventures - as well as streaming and posting content on OnlyFans, she has debuted an AI that allows users to create their own fantasy content, has purchased a number of gas stations, has launched her own beer and most recently became a co-owner of esports team Wildcard Gaming.

But one thing she has not gone into is allowing for her name, image and likeness to appear on the covers of a number of different composition notebooks up for sale on Amazon.

These notebooks feature what appear to be real-life photos and artworks of her with the Amouranth name used in the title of some of the products on sale.

Amouranth has spotted this and called out the products on X / Twitter, saying: "Someone is stealing my name, image and like-ness on @amazon "

Amouranth shared screenshots of the Amazon listings on X / Twitter / @Amouranth, X / Twitter

It seems the Amazon user selling these products does not have permission to use Amouranth's name, image or likeness and her followers have urged her to take legal action.

One user said "rude" while another urged Amouranth to "lawyer up".

A third said: "Always the way! Dunno why people can be so low to use others for their gain!"

And another said "Amazon needs to find out who is doing this and blacklist them from ever selling anything on Amazon ever again".

Amazon's support account has replied to the post urging Amouranth to report the listing.

Indy100 has contacted Amazon for further comment.

