The Mickey Mouse horror film trailer is all kinds of wrong

The copyright is officially up on Mickey Mouse's character, and there's already a slasher film in the works about the Disney star.

Mickey's Mouse Trap sees the iconic rodent become the killer, and the plot sees teenagers trapped in an arcade forced to play 'games' to win their lives.

"A place for fun, a place for friends, a place for hunting. The mouse is out", a caption on the trailer reads.

The film currently doesn't have a release date, however, reports suggest it could be in March.

