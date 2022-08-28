YouTuber and musician KSI (real name Olajide “JJ” Olatunji) took the unprecedented step of fighting two people in one boxing event on Saturday night, and after winning both matches, decided to call out controversial personality Andrew Tate.

KSI was meant to fight fellow content creator Alex Wassabi at the O2 Arena, but after the American was forced to pull out due to a reported concussion, he settled on two opponents: rapper Swarmz and professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

In yet another setback for the boxing event, Pineda was called in to replace Bulgarian fighter Ivan Nikolov, after it emerged he has the tattoo “White Power” across his abdomen.

Despite the change in fighters, KSI stopped Swarmz in the second of three rounds, and defeated Pineda in round three.

In an interview after his second fight, KSI said: “It’s good to be back. Two fights, one night, two KOs.

“I said it: I talk the talk and I walk the walk.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The two matches were Olatunji’s first two fights in almost three years, after he took on YouTuber Joe Weller in February 2018 and then faced American influencer Logan Paul twice.

While KSI defeated Weller by way of a technical knockout, his first match with Paul ended in a majority draw. It was only in a rematch that he won - by split decision.

Asked who he wanted to fight next after Swarmz and Pineda, Olatunji listed a range of potential opponents.

He said: “I watched the fights. [YouTuber] Slim looks good, I want a piece of that.

“Austin [McBroom] vs AnEsonGib, the winner of that.

“Andrew Tate, I want a piece of that. Tommy Fury, I want a piece of that.

“I’m warmed up and I’m ready, I’m excited. Nothing can hurt me, nothing can harm me. I’m different.”

KSI calling out Tate – who was banned from Facebook, Instagram and TikTok earlier this month for his views on women and masculinity – has already received a mixed response from fans online:

Fellow YouTube boxer Jake Paul criticised KSI for not calling him out on Saturday, despite a fight between the two of them appearing to be scheduled for next year at Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, KSI’s challenge to Tate came after the content creator wrote “thank God Andrew Tate got banned” in a now-deleted tweet on Twitter.

In an expletive-laden rant addressing KSI’s comments, Tate fumed: “I don’t f***ing know you – I don’t watch your bulls*** YouTube channel – but when I got banned, you want to go from a fan, to just f***ing instantly cowering out to the matrix.

“That makes you a hypocrite. There’s nothing more disgusting in the world than a male hypocrite.

“If you want to fight Jake [Paul] he would smash your f***ing face in, and if you want to get smoked twice, I’ll f***ing smoke you myself.

“I will take you, 12 rounds, and I will break every bone in your f***ing face, and you know it.”

It’s unclear what Tate’s reaction is to being called out by KSI on Saturday, but that’s mostly because he’s been banned from most prominent social media platform.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.