Social media influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate is very weird.

When he’s not claiming we’re living our lives like we’re in a fictional universe dreamed up by two trans films directors (that’s The Matrix, by the way), or boasting about having loads of Bugattis, he’s tweeting that he’s been “poisoned” after drinking coffee and water.

Tate, who was detained by Romanian authorities along with his brother back in December on suspicion of rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group, has been under house arrest since the start of April after winning an appeal against his detention being extended for a fourth time.

Both Andrew and Tristan Tate, who reportedly had their house arrest extended by a month to 29th May last week, deny the allegations against them.

Andrew Tate’s claims of being “poisoned” come after he claimed back in January that he had been “attacked” by “The Matrix” amid reports of being taken to hospital.

“They misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to kill,” his cryptic tweet read.

Tate also reportedly told his bodyguard that someone “wanted to hurt him”.

Now, in tweets from Thursday helpfully captured by Dexerto before they were deleted, Tate wrote: “Face swollen. Blood pressure is through the roof. Skins on fire.

“Hard to breathe. Some sort of severe reaction or poison.





“Only had coffee and water so far today. All appeared in the last 5min.

“Eyes almost shut. Gathering chi.”

Except, according to a self-proclaimed “messenger of Tate” known as Morpheus – yes, like The Matrix character – the internet personality is “not allergic to anything” and something like this has “never happened before”.

“It’s either an insect bite or some Matrix attack insanity in his bottled water. He’s refusing doctors and is focusing on tea and breathing,” he tweeted.

Later the same day ‘Morpheus’ posted an update in which he said Tate was “fine” and that he is in the “lotus position and drinking tea”.

“He said that pain is part of life. He says the doctor will inject him with ‘who knows what’ and kill him.

“As long as he can breathe he refuses medical attention – so far so good.

“The question is where this came from.”

On Friday, though, Tate appeared to be back to his usual self, sharing his normal hyper-masculine nonsense.

“There’s a reason the people on top make it to the top. Those beneath are too busy being jealous and criticising,” he tweeted.

Put the phone down, Andrew.

