Andrew Tate doubles down on 'disgusting' Ariana Grande remarks

Andrew Tate, who angered internet users earlier this week over disgusting remarks about Wicked star Ariana Grande’s appearance, has since doubled down on his abuse, writing on Twitter/X that the actor and musician needed to “eat some hamburgers”.

On Wednesday, the self-proclaimed misogynist replied to a post of the “We Can’t Be Friends” singer signing autographs at the Baftas on Sunday and said the singer “looks like a crack h**”.

He went further in a follow-up tweet, calling Grande “too skinny” and, in sickening remarks not too dissimilar from that of ex-GB News presenter Laurence Fox in late 2023 – when the Reclaim Party leader asked “who would want to shag that” in relation to journalist Ava Evans - stating he would “no longer f***” the artist.

“Access denied,” he added.

This tweet received widespread condemnation from Grande fans, with one top comment making clear “access was never even requested”:

Meanwhile another reply, which asks users to like the tweet “if you DON’T want Andrew Tate to f*** you”, currently has more than 49,000 likes:

And as media outlets reported on Tate’s appalling remarks, and were obliged to approach him for further comment – such is the nature of obtaining a right of reply – the influencer asked why reporters “keep contacting me for comment” and added: “Have I not been clear?

“I’m sorry Ariana I will not offer you a chance with the Top G until you eat some hamburgers. You currently do not stand a chance with me.

“I hope this clarification helps.”

This time around, people reshared a photo of Tate outside a court in Romania, which one user said makes him look “like a medieval plague doctor”:

Both Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are banned from leaving the European country pending a criminal investigation into alleged involvement in organised crime, human trafficking and sexual offences – including sex with a minor and money laundering.

Both deny all accusations.

