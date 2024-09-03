Sydney Sweeney wants her Euphoria character to be even 'crazier' next season

Sydney Sweeney has revealed she wants her character in Euphoria to be even crazier as fans await the next season.

The 26-year-old actor has soared to fame in recent years, oddly becoming a talking point for right-wingers and offering a sarcastic apology for being comfortable showing her body.

Many fans will know Sweeney thanks to her role depicting the character Cassie Howard from the HBO fan favourite series Euphoria , which will begin shooting its third and final series in early 2025.

Speaking to People magazine, Sweeney revealed she is excited to reprise her role as Howard and reunited with her “family” on the show, which includes actors like Zendaya and Hunter Schafer.

“I’m very excited to jump back into Cassie. She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it,” she said.

Sweeney as Cassie on Euphoria HBO

Sweeney also revealed she wants her character to be even “crazier”, as season two ended with her apparently wanting to seek revenge on Lexi, her sister.

She continued: “I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me.”

The star revealed she is pretty much in the dark about what the upcoming season of the show will entail, telling the publication, “Honestly, I don't know anything about it”.

The third season will be the first without actor Angus Cloud , who was known for his role as Fezco. The actor died from an accidental drug overdose in July 2023, aged 25.

