The US government has 'asked Romania to lift its restriction on Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan' amid legal charges for alleged human trafficking and rape.

Reports suggest the Trump administration has pressured Romania to remove its current travel restrictions on the Tate brothers .

Andrew, a controversial influencer and self-proclaimed misogynist, and his brother Tristan, face charges in Romania where they are accused of sexually exploiting women. Both deny any wrongdoing.

The Tate brothers are “under judicial control”, which restricts their movements and means they are only allowed to travel through Romania “while adhering to the required legal conditions”.

According to the Financial Times , the case of the Tates was brought up during a phone call between US officials and the Romanian government, where the US tried to pressure the government to lift restrictions.

The publication reports that the topic was brought up again in person when Richard Grenell, President Trump’s special envoy, met with Romania’s foreign minister Emil Hurezeanu at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

A source told the FT it was requested that the brothers have their passports returned so they are able to travel internationally until the finalisation of court proceedings.

Hurezeanu confirmed to local media that the Tate brothers had been raised with him by US officials.

“Richard Grenell told me he is interested in the fate of the Tate brothers,” he said to G4Media. “I am interested, as you well know, in the fate of the Tate brothers.”

One of the brothers has previously boasted about his role in the US election that saw Donald Trump voted in for a second time.

Tristan claimed, “millions of young men in Europe and the USA have a healthy rightwing approach to politics that they would NOT have if Andrew Tate had never appeared on their phone screens”.



Earlier this year, Tate unveiled his new political party - and the name is as ridiculous as you'd expect.

