Porn star Angela White has spoken out in disagreement with her former colleague Lana Rhoades on whether there should be a ban on adult movies.

In September, the now former adult actor Rhoades was vocal in her criticism of the porn industry. Speaking on TheSkinnyConfidential podcast, the 26-year-old said: "I don't think it's good for anybody. They should make it illegal."

Rhoades, as well as former actor Mia Khalifia, has been vocal of her criticism of the pornography industry and also admitted that she is now asexual and that she "didn't even like having sex."

On the podcast, Rhoades added: "I mean, essentially you’re having to have sex with people that you didn’t choose to have sex with, that you might not find attractive, you might actually think that they’re disgusting, and you have to have sex with them because it’s your job."

However, her criticism is now receiving some pushback from others in the industry.

37-year-old White, who is originally from Australia, is now a veteran in the industry having begun working in porn in 2003 and in 2010 published a honours thesis at the University of Melbourne called ThePornPerformer: The Radical Potential of Pleasure in Pornography, which studied the role of women within the porn world.

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, White rejected Rhoades calls for porn to be banned. She said: "Obviously I disagree with her statement that we should ban porn."

She added: "It’s an industry where women can be empowered to create their own content, be creative with their sexuality and create a financial future for themselves. Obviously I can only speak from my own experiences, but for me, it’s been something that’s been very empowering."

Elsewhere, male porn star Dredd, also spoke out against Rhoades and Khalifa's criticisms. Appearing on the No Jumper YouTube show he said: “I’m always surprised when a girl does that. I don’t know what the motivation is in that, because that’s what built you up. That’s what did it for you, that’s what put you on the map. So to sit there and now go, ‘Oh it’s bad. Oh, I wish I never did that’, it’s kind of hypocritical. All that s**t I don’t think too highly of it.”

