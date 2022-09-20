Former porn star Lana Rhoades has claimed in a new interview that she's asexual - and wants porn to be banned from production.

Speaking with The Skinny Controversial, Rhoades, 26, shared her thoughts on her sexual orientation, and the adult industry.

"I don't even like having sex. I'm honestly pretty asexual," she told The Skinny Confidential.

"I never hook up with people. I don't find people attractive... I've always been like that."

According to Healthline, people who are asexual generally experience little to no sexual attraction.

They also don't usually experience sexual attraction or want to get into sexual relationships with other people.

In another part of the interview, Rhoades said that she believes porn should be illegal.

"I don't think it's good for anybody," she said of the adult film industry.

"They should make it illegal."

Rhoades, who still happens tobe one of the most popular names in porn, says she never expected to become to popular.

"I think I'm still no.1 everywhere," she said. "It's crazy to make a decision at 19 and become the biggest star in the world without having had any intention of doing so."

Rhoades added: "Plus, I'd only been intimate with one person then, so I was very inexperienced sexually.

"It's a life sentence. I can't hide from it, and everywhere I go, there's someone who's seen my films. I have to handle it."

This isn't the first time Rhoades has spoken out against the porn industry.

In a May interview with YouTuber Bradley Martyn for the Raw Talk podcast, she addressed how sex work can be damaging and how she's "against" porn after quitting the industry many years ago.

"I just didn't have a great experience [in porn], and I don't think that it's great for other women or even men," she told Martyn.

"I myself am against pornography now from my own experiences. [There are] different levels to it. Obviously, it's mostly hardcore pornography that I have an issue with."

This was one of her very first interviews since becoming a mother to her son Milo, born in January.

Rhoades' pregnancy and the paternity of her child had been the subject of speculation, with people trying to figure out who the father was.

However, it wasn't until Logan Paul revealed on his podcast that it was an NBA player that rumours really started to swirl.

And in a since-deleted TikTok video, Rhoades posted a video confirming she had her child with an NBA player, but she didn't share the player's name.

