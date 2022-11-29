Veteran porn star Angela White says the #MeToo movement has transformed the adult industry - with consent checklists becoming the norm.

The 37-year-old started in the industry in 2003, so she's seen some big changes over the years. Among them is a focus on better protections for female actresses, particularly in the higher-end productions she’s involved in.

The MeToo movement is a social movement against sexual abuse and harassment, which emerged in the wake of the allegations against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, and led to the downfall of various famous abusers.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, she said: “Before the scene, the performers will sit down with a talent liaison officer and we will go through a consent checklist.

"So I might say, I consent to kissing today, but not on my elbow. Nipple play? Yes, I consent to nipple play but please don’t pinch my nipple. If someone changes their mind during the scene they can still yell out ‘cut’.”

With the closure of porn studios during the pandemic, she said she'd pivoted to the X-rated OnlyFans subscription site - where she creates content and distributes it directly to fans.

It's interactive, and she says the biggest request from her fans was for “dick ratings”, a paid-for service where subscribers send pictures of their penises to rate.

She said she is honest in her ratings, “unless of course they specifically asked for small penis humiliation, which is a fetish fantasy that men have. So if they specifically ask for that, I will oblige.”



She's previously revealed what she believes to be the perfect size for a man.

White was also asked what advice she’d give to a young woman who wanted to enter the porn industry. She said she’d urge them to be careful and to weigh up the pros and cons.

“Once you’re naked on the internet, it’s there forever. For me, personally, coming into it because I’m passionate about expressing my sexuality has made it so that my experience in the industry has been really positive.

“It is an industry where you are heavily stigmatised, so you really have to love what you do.”White also said she disagreed with her former colleague Lana Rhoades’ view that porn should be made illegal.

Rhoades, who has now retired from the industry, had said in September: "I don't think it's good for anybody. They should make it illegal.

