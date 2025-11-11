I'm A Celebrity stars reveal biggest fears: 'I will not be penetrated by a spider!'

In a pre-series video ahead of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2025, comedian and author Ruby Wax didn’t hold back about her jungle fears, joking: “I will not be penetrated by a spider.”

A fresh new line up of celebs was announced today (November 11) including, Ruby Wax OBE, Martin Kemp, Lisa Riley, Angry Ginge, Aitch, Kelly Brook, Jack Osbourne, Alex Scott MBE, Shona McGarty, and Eddie Kadi.

Lisa Riley confessed: “Rats fill me with absolute dread. But cockroaches, well if they’re everywhere and going in my ears or … other orifices.”

The 25th season of the show, set in New South Wales, Australia, will feature 22 episodes, hosted as usual by Ant and Dec, kicking off this Sunday 16th November at 9pm.

