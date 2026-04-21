The Devil Wears Prada 2 has prompted a resurgence of this 19th century fashion trend

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hasn't even made it into cinemas yet but its impact is already being felt. Unsurprisingly, much of that impact is through fashion.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt are reprising their roles in the fashion journalism world once more - this time with print media on the decline, Andy (Hathaway) and Emily (Blunt), forced to compete as Miranda's (Streep) retirement nears.

"Florals, for Spring? Groundbreaking", became one of the first movie's most iconic lines, and it's undeniable that it had a hand in propelling real-life trends, from Andy's layered Chanel necklace, to knee-high boots and oversized belts.

It would appear that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is on track for world style domination, too, with initial trailers, photos, and red carpet looks triggering interest in the looks from the show.

In fact, one of the most notable fashion moments from the movie dates all the way back to the 19th century - and is already having its resurgence on Instagram.

Between turned-up jeans and chunky Chanel Grandad sandals, there's one piece that Hathaway's character, now-seasoned journalist, Andy, wears consistently throughout the sequel: a $9,000 diamond T-bar necklace.

This particular style of necklace was popular in the nineties and early 2000s, however, it was initially created during the Victorian era, designed not as fashion, but as a securing mechanism for pocket watch chains, specifically known as Albert chains.

It's distinguishable by its upside-down T-shape toggle at the end, and makes for an effortless, layer-friendly staple.

This particular iteration, however, is slightly more upmarket. Andy's T-bar is from the studio of Jemma Wynne, and is crafted using 18-carat gold, polished off with a 0.17-carat diamond in the centre.





20th Century Studios

In the movie, she's seen pairing it with a pearl necklace - another nostalgic nod to bygone eras.

Interest in the silhouette is already building, with Google searches for “T-bar necklace” up 26 per cent over the past year.

Renowned jewellery brand, PRYA, say they expect this momentum to accelerate further as styling moments from the film continue to circulate across social media.

“The influence of fashion-led cinema on jewellery is immediate, and we are seeing that again with The Devil Wears Prada 2,” says Arwa Hassan, co-founder and style director. “What stands out is how quickly audiences translate on-screen styling into real-life choices. Andy Sachs pairing a gold T-bar necklace with pearls captures a balance of refinement and individuality that feels very current.”

Away from the movie, other famous faces including Taylor Swift, and Daniel Craig have been quietly embracing the return of the trend, too.

“The T-bar sits between heritage and modernity. It began as a functional design detail in 19th-century jewellery, but today it reads as sculptural and intentional", Arwa notes.

"That contrast is what makes it relevant again. We are seeing a move toward jewellery with more structure and meaning, and the T-bar fits that shift perfectly.”

If there was ever a time to spring clean your wardrobe and prepare it for a bucket load of fresh inspiration - the imminent release of The Devil Wears Prada 2 might just be it.

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