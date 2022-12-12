Dance duo Funkanometry recently went viral with their dance to 'Sweet Dreams' by Eurythmics they even caught the attention of Annie Lennox - however, the pair didn't know who she was.

Though both Jacksun Fryer, 19, and Carlow Rush, 20, from Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada, who recently participated in America's Got Talent were thrilled when they realised who the famous singer was (after being informed but their parents).

“It’s just crazy,” Jacksun Fryer, said about getting the recognition, Chek News reported.

“At first I didn’t really understand that she was the singer and that she was part of Eurythmics. Then when I found out because my parents told me, they were like ‘dude, that’s a legend!'”

Similarly, Rush was thrilled when he saw Lennox share their video, while his mum provided more context about the singer to understand how much of a big deal the recognition was.

“I woke up and then I was like ‘that’s crazy’ but then my mom made me a bit more familiar with who she was,” Rush said, the same publication reportd. “Now I kind of really get it.”

In her post, Lennox praised the dancers and wrote: "Wowza!! I just saw this incredible interpretation of SWEET DREAMS…

"Gentlemen..You’re AMAZING!!!

"Thanks for choosing our song!

"ps.. Who ARE you????

"Update: Thanks for identifying @funkanometry_"

As a result, Funkanometry has noticed an "insane" increase in their Twitter followers by 45,000.

But Lennox isn't the only notable celebrity to share the dance duo's videos, as they recalled another famous face who showed some appreciation.

"Bon Jovi reposted our video to Living on a Prayer,” Rush said. “For some reason this is getting bigger traction. More people are talking about this."

"Jennifer Aniston liked Annie Lennox’s post on Instagram," Rush also mentioned. “Which is so dope because she’s like a megastar too."



After the recent viral attention from celeb reposts on different social media platforms, both Fryer and Rush remain determined to continue their dance content.

"Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow," Rush sang. "We’ve got that one coming out today, and we’ve got other ones, Christmas ones are coming out, and we’re doing a dance class next Sunday."

Elsewhere, it has been reported that Eurythmics are set to reunite for a £100m world tour so fans may be able to see their greatest hits live soon.

