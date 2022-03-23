Incredible footage of Ukrainians preparing for battle during the ongoing Russian invasion has gone viral, showing soldiers enjoying an unexpected soundtrack as the war continues.

The clip – which was posted online by the band themselves – shows them enjoying Bon Jovi’s It’s My Life as troops continue to prepare themselves to fight back against invading Russian forces.

The video shows hundreds of people by the coast in Odessa, to the south of the country, passing bags of supplies from one to another and onto the back of a truck.

There’s live backing from a drummer too, who plays along as people around him continue to load cargo.

Bon Jovi posted the footage on their social media pages, adding the caption: “This is for the ones who stood their ground... Odessa, Ukraine.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Filmmaker Duncan Jones also commented on the footage, writing: “This war is f****** insane.”

It was initially posted by Olexander Scherba, Ukraine’s former ambassador to Austria, who wrote: “#Odesa preparing fortifications & getting ready to fight.”

It’s just another example of the incredible resilience being shown by the Ukrainian people during the conflict - and, it seems, their love of 80s rock.

Meanwhile, it comes after former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko suggested Boris Johnson was insensitive to compare Ukraine’s fight against Russia to Brexit.

Johnson triggered widespread condemnation, including from staunch Brexiteers who thought he had gone far too far.

As has been pointed out by reporters online, Ukraine has applied to become an immediate member of the European Union, amid the conflict with Russia.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here.

To sign the petition click here.

If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.