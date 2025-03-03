Ariana Grande fan 'predicted' Oscars Schiaparelli dress over one month ago

The end of awards season 2025 has officially been marked by the all-important Oscars, and the stars turned out in what might be our favourite looks yet.

One look drawing attention in particular online is that of Ariana Grande, after she was seen in a huge pink, structured gown, by Schiaparelli - and it only debuted on the runway weeks ago.

The haute couture look was presented at Paris Fashion Week in February, and is described by the brand as a "bustier dress in butter satin duchess and contrasting nude tulle enhanced with a clam basque inspired by an Alberto Giacometti archive lamp and laced at the back."

The dress was nothing short of perfect for the Wicked star, who even found use for its structured corset as a phone holder throughout the evening.

But now a resurfaced tweet from an Ariana Grande fan has people question: Was this dress actually made for her? Like actually?

"Need Ariana Grande to wear this to the Oscars or else", the user, known as Christian posted on 1 February alongside a photo of the dress when it was first seen on the runway, over a month before the popstar-turned-actor would wear it to the awards show.

The post has since gone viral, with Christian quoting the original, simply stating: "and that's why I'm a fortune teller".

"Lotto numbers please", one person joked in the comments.

"What if you didn’t actually guess, but she simply picked your idea after seeing your tweet about the dress?! Plot twist!!", another pointed out.

"The 'or else' really did it", someone else wrote.

However, it's not the first time Ariana Grande has been seen in Schiaparelli - her 2020 Grammy look comprise of a grey, ballgown style two-piece was also by the esteemed celebrity-favourite designer.

We like to think she definitely saw this post and did a last minute outfit change, however.

