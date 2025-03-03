11 of the best 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party looks

The 2025 Oscars shone a light on the best talent and films of the last 12 months, with Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, and Anora taking home the big gongs of the evening.

As ever, there was also no shortage of iconic moments either, with Adam Sandler rocking up in gym-casual, and Halle Berry recreating her infamous 2003 kiss with Brody, unexpectedly planting a smooch on him mid-red carpet - in front of his wife.

But what's better than one Oscars red carpet? Two of course, and following the ceremony, stars headed to Vanity Fair's annual Oscars afterparty until the early hours.

Here are some of our favourite arrival looks...

Julia Fox

Getty





Mikey Madison

Getty





Timothée Chalamet

Getty

Gabrielle Union

Getty

Imaan Hammam

Getty

Colman Domingo

Getty

Doja Cat

Getty

Zoe Saldana

Getty

Kaia Gerber

Getty

Kim Kardashian

Getty

Diplo

Getty

Why not read...

Who votes for the Oscars and how does it work?

What's in the 2025 Oscars goodie bag?

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.