11 of the best 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party looks

The Conversation (0)
Reuters
The 2025 Oscars shone a light on the best talent and films of the last 12 months, with Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, and Anora taking home the big gongs of the evening.
As ever, there was also no shortage of iconic moments either, with Adam Sandler rocking up in gym-casual, and Halle Berry recreating her infamous 2003 kiss with Brody, unexpectedly planting a smooch on him mid-red carpet - in front of his wife.
When the show kicked off, there was a gravity-defying performance from Wicked actors Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, and a touching tribute to James Bond from Doja Cat, Raye, and BLACKPINK's Lisa.
But what's better than one Oscars red carpet? Two of course, and following the ceremony, stars headed to Vanity Fair's annual Oscars afterparty until the early hours.
Here are some of our favourite arrival looks...
Julia Fox
Getty
Mikey Madison
Getty
Timothée Chalamet
Getty
Gabrielle Union
Getty
Imaan Hammam
Getty
Colman Domingo
Getty
Doja Cat
Getty
Zoe Saldana
Getty
Kaia Gerber
Getty
Kim Kardashian
Getty
Diplo
Getty
Why not read...
Who votes for the Oscars and how does it work?
What's in the 2025 Oscars goodie bag?
Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.