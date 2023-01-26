Bizarre Paris Fashion Week show sees models carrying dresses instead of wearing them

Viktor and Rolf surprised the Paris Fashion Week crowd with their couture runway show, which featured models carrying clothes instead of wearing them.

Some of the lavish gowns were worn upside down and sideways, while some were simply held in the hands of the models, who instead opted to strut the catwalk wearing undergarments.

Many have been quick to speculate that the meaning behind the optical illusion theme was women 'moving away from traditional roles'.

