Ariana Grande has officially kicked off her long-awaited Eternal Sunshine Tour, marking her first run of live shows in seven years since the Sweetener World Tour wrapped in 2019.

In the years since, Grande has released two albums, Positions and Eternal Sunshine, and recently surprised fans by announcing another project, Petal, which is set for release on 31 July.

The singer launched the tour at Oakland Arena on Saturday (6 June), treating fans to a jam-packed setlist alongside a series of dazzling costume changes.

Unsurprisingly, social media was quickly flooded with reactions.

"THE OUTFIT, THE BOOTS, THE PONYTAIL OH ARIANA GRANDE THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE," one penned, while another enthusiastic fan wrote: "ARIANA GRANDE YOU ARE F***ING INSANE OMFG."

But what exactly made the setlist? Here's every song Grande performed on opening night.

Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour full setlist

Yes, And?



Positions

Dandelion

The Boy Is Mine

Saturn Returns Interlude

Eternal Sunshine

Just Like Magic

Thank U, Next

7 Rings

Imperfect for You

Warm

Safety Net

One Last Time

Rain On Me

Break Free

Twilight Zone

Past Life

Dangerous Woman

Honeymoon Avenue

Hampstead

Into You

Hate That I Made You Love Me

We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)

Supernatural

Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour dates

9-10 June, Oakland

13-14 June & 17–20 June, Los Angeles

24-27 June, Austin

30 June-3 July, Sunrise

6-9 July, Atlanta

12-13 July & 16-19 July, Brooklyn

22-25 July, Boston

28-31 July, Montreal

3-6 August, Chicago

15-16 August, 19-20 August, 23-24 August, 27-28 August & 31 August-1 September, London

Grande later reposted an Instagram Story from tour director Christian Breslauer, who called the last eight months of production preparation "a dream".

He penned: "@arianagrande and I have put so much love into every single detail. Excited to say tonight it will finally be yours! I hope you receive it with as much love as we put into making it!"

In response, the '7 Rings' singer added her own heartfelt note, writing:"To say it’s been an honor & the most creatively fulfilling time or project we’ve shared yet would be an understatement … i adore, respect and appreciate you so much.

"We have put our all into this one and i’m so grateful we get to share it with you all tonight at last … happy opening & thank you to you, my brilliant and kind friend and to our incredible eternal sunshine tour family."

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