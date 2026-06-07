Celebrities
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Ariana Grande has officially kicked off her long-awaited Eternal Sunshine Tour, marking her first run of live shows in seven years since the Sweetener World Tour wrapped in 2019.
In the years since, Grande has released two albums, Positions and Eternal Sunshine, and recently surprised fans by announcing another project, Petal, which is set for release on 31 July.
The singer launched the tour at Oakland Arena on Saturday (6 June), treating fans to a jam-packed setlist alongside a series of dazzling costume changes.
Unsurprisingly, social media was quickly flooded with reactions.
"THE OUTFIT, THE BOOTS, THE PONYTAIL OH ARIANA GRANDE THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE," one penned, while another enthusiastic fan wrote: "ARIANA GRANDE YOU ARE F***ING INSANE OMFG."
But what exactly made the setlist? Here's every song Grande performed on opening night.
Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour full setlist
- Yes, And?
- Positions
- Dandelion
- The Boy Is Mine
- Saturn Returns Interlude
- Eternal Sunshine
- Just Like Magic
- Thank U, Next
- 7 Rings
- Imperfect for You
- Warm
- Safety Net
- One Last Time
- Rain On Me
- Break Free
- Twilight Zone
- Past Life
- Dangerous Woman
- Honeymoon Avenue
- Hampstead
- Into You
- Hate That I Made You Love Me
- We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
- Supernatural
Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour dates
- 9-10 June, Oakland
- 13-14 June & 17–20 June, Los Angeles
- 24-27 June, Austin
- 30 June-3 July, Sunrise
- 6-9 July, Atlanta
- 12-13 July & 16-19 July, Brooklyn
- 22-25 July, Boston
- 28-31 July, Montreal
- 3-6 August, Chicago
- 15-16 August, 19-20 August, 23-24 August, 27-28 August & 31 August-1 September, London
Grande later reposted an Instagram Story from tour director Christian Breslauer, who called the last eight months of production preparation "a dream".
He penned: "@arianagrande and I have put so much love into every single detail. Excited to say tonight it will finally be yours! I hope you receive it with as much love as we put into making it!"
In response, the '7 Rings' singer added her own heartfelt note, writing:"To say it’s been an honor & the most creatively fulfilling time or project we’ve shared yet would be an understatement … i adore, respect and appreciate you so much.
"We have put our all into this one and i’m so grateful we get to share it with you all tonight at last … happy opening & thank you to you, my brilliant and kind friend and to our incredible eternal sunshine tour family."
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- Ariana Grande already teased album title ‘Petal’ months before she announced it
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