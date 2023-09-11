Resurfaced clip shows Ashton Kutcher creeping on Hilary Duff and the Olsen Twins

A resurfaced clip appears to show actor Ashton Kutcher creepily talking about Hilary Duff and the Olsen twins when they were underage and fans feel weird about it.

In the video, which was recorded in 2003 during an episode of his reality television series Punk'd, Kutcher suggested that everyone was 'waiting for Duff to turn 18', and therefore be of legal age. At the time, Duff was 15.

Kutcher said: “Hilary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire. She also has an album out. She’s going to be in a movie called Cheaper By The Dozen.

“And she’s one of the girls that we’re all waiting for to turn eighteen. Along with the Olsen twins.”

Kutcher was referring to the actors Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, who were also underage at the time.

The clip was shared on X/Twitter along with the caption, “Ashton Kutcher is a slime ball” and has been viewed 21 million times.

It comes as the 45-year-old actor made headlines recently after he and his wife, Mila Kunis, both penned individual letters in support of their former That ‘70s Show co-star Danny Masterson who was convicted of rape.

On 7 September, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of rape in May this year.

Kutcher’s letter, dated 27 July, reportedly read: “Not only is [Masterson] a good friend to me I've witnessed him be a good friend to others and the kind of brother others would be lucky to have.”

In an Instagram video, Kutcher and Kunis apologised for the hurt that their “character letters” had caused.

The pair said: “The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury’s ruling. They were intended for the judge to read and not undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatise them in any way.

“We would never want to do that, and we’re sorry if that has taken place.”

